MosBuild and FIEO Join Forces to Boost Indian Exports in Eurasia’s $185 Billion Construction and Interiors Market

Indian exporters gain new access to Eurasia as MosBuild partners with FIEO to boost trade and expand opportunities in Russia’s fast-growing construction market.

Through this partnership, MosBuild provides a powerful gateway for Indian exporters to present their capabilities directly to Russian importers, distributors, and industry decision-makers.” — Yakov Syromyatnikov, Group Event Director, ITE Group.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MosBuild , Eurasia’s largest exhibition for the building and interiors industry, has partnered with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations ( FIEO ), India’s apex trade promotion body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Textiles, to strengthen bilateral trade and open new export opportunities for Indian companies in the Russian market.The partnership will be highlighted at MosBuild 2026, scheduled for 31 March – 3 April 2026 at Crocus Expo, Moscow, where FIEO will lead a dedicated India Pavilion, representing Indian manufacturers and exporters across multiple product categories.This partnership aims to strengthen bilateral trade engagement and unlock new export opportunities for Indian companies across the construction, building materials, and interior design sectors in the Russian market.With Russia’s construction industry valued at USD 185 billion and growing rapidly, the MosBuild and FIEO collaboration will act as a catalyst for Indian exporters aiming to establish or expand their footprint in Eurasia. It aligns with India’s broader export diversification goals under the Government’s Make in India and Market Access Initiative programs.Through this partnership, MosBuild × FIEO will:• Facilitate participation of Indian exporters and SMEs at MosBuild 2026.• Provide dedicated support for B2B matchmaking between Indian suppliers and Russian buyers.• Enhance trade visibility through joint promotional activities and export awareness initiatives.• Support policy-level dialogue and export readiness for Indian firms exploring the Russian market.“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building stronger trade bridges between India and Russia,” said Yakov Syromyatnikov, Group Event Director, ITE Group. “Through this partnership, MosBuild provides a powerful gateway for Indian exporters to present their capabilities directly to Russian importers, distributors, and industry decision-makers”Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO of FIEO, added, “Our association with MosBuild will help Indian exporters access one of Eurasia’s most dynamic markets. With Russia’s focus on infrastructure development and import substitution, there are significant opportunities for Indian suppliers across a range of building and interiors categories.”----------------------------------------About MosBuildMosBuild is Eurasia’s largest international exhibition for the building and finishing materials industry. Bringing together 80,000 + visitors and 1,200 + exhibitors annually, it serves as the leading B2B platform for architects, designers, developers, distributors, and manufacturers shaping the construction and interiors landscape across Russia and the CIS.Website: www.mosbuildexpo.com About FIEOThe Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is the apex trade promotion body jointly established by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, to represent and assist Indian exporters in global markets. FIEO provides policy advocacy, export facilitation, market intelligence, and business development support to over 30,000 exporters across product sectors and regions.Website: www.fieo.org

