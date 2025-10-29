MosBuild 2026: India’s Gateway into Russia’s $184B Construction Market

India’s exporters have an opportunity to connect with 80,000+ buyers at Eurasia’s largest building and interiors exhibition

NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian manufacturers and exporters aiming to expand into high-potential international markets have a unique opportunity at MosBuild 2026, Eurasia’s leading building and interiors exhibition. Taking place from 31 March to 3 April 2026 at Crocus Expo, Moscow, the event brings together 80,000+ industry professionals and 1,370+ exhibitors across 17 specialised sectors spanning building materials, finishes, lighting, interiors, and décor.With Russia’s construction market valued at USD 184.4 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 214.7 billion by 2030 (mordorintelligence.com, nextmsc.com), demand for advanced building materials and design solutions continues to surge. National infrastructure programmes, housing initiatives, and industrial expansion are reshaping supply chains and opening doors for new international suppliers.For Indian exporters, the timing could not be better. As Russia diversifies trade away from Europe and strengthens partnerships with Asia, India is emerging as a preferred sourcing destination—offering reliability, competitive pricing, and innovation.“We decided to participate in MosBuild to showcase our complete product range and connect directly with our audience, and I have to admit it is an excellent platform if you want to reach Russia and the CIS region.”— Pooja Tikmani, Alfaica (India) Ltd.Why Indian Exporters Should Participate at MosBuild 2026:• Direct Market Access: Engage with over 80,000 qualified buyers and decision-makers from construction, retail, wholesale, and design sectors.• High-Quality Decision-Makers – 93% of visitors hold purchasing power, ensuring direct engagement with budget holders.• Strategic Market Shift – With Europe’s market share declining, Indian suppliers can now establish long-term trust and leadership in a transforming market.“MosBuild is more than an exhibition; it is the meeting point where suppliers and buyers redefine the future of construction and interiors. For Indian companies, it represents a rare first-mover opportunity to enter a market undergoing rapid transformation. With infrastructure and housing projects worth over USD 214 billion already underway, demand for international partners has never been stronger. By joining MosBuild, Indian exporters will not only showcase their products, but they will position themselves at the heart of Eurasia’s construction boom.”— Yakov Syromyatnikov, Event Director, MosBuild Moscow 2026Market SnapshotRussia’s construction sector is supported by national programmes exceeding USD 214.7 billion (mordorintelligence.com, marketresearchfuture.com). With urban modernisation, smart housing, and industrial growth accelerating, the industry is moving rapidly toward prefabrication, advanced materials, and innovative design solutions.About MosBuildMosBuild is Eurasia’s largest building and interiors trade exhibition, bringing together global suppliers of building materials, finishing products, and interior design innovations. With a 31-year history, over 80,000 visitors and 1370+ exhibitors, it is recognised as the must-attend event for companies seeking to expand into the Russian and CIS construction markets.Event Details• Dates: 31 March – 3 April 2026• Venue: Crocus Expo, Moscow• Website: www.mosbuildexpo.com For enquiries, contact:marketing@ite.group

