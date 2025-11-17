Avalue Launches HPS-GNRU4A High-Performance Server

Single Intel®Xeon® 6 Processor, 1300W, 4 x RJ-45, IPMI2.0 Workstation

Intel Xeon 6 Delivers Powerful Computing for AI and Edge Computing

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, announces the release of its new HPS-GNRU4A high-performance server. This server is designed to meet the demands of the rapidly growing AI and high-performance computing markets. With explosive growth in applications such as generative AI, large language models, smart manufacturing, and medical imaging analysis, market research report indicates the global AI server market is projected to grow from approximately $31.2 billion in 2024 to nearly $39 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% between 2024 and 2033. Similarly, the high-performance computing (HPC) market is expanding rapidly. It is projected to grow from $54.39 billion in 2025 to approximately $110 billion by 2032, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth will create a demand for computing architectures that surpass current market capabilities.The Avalue HPS-GNRU4A high-performance server is equipped with the HPM-GNRUA motherboard, which is specifically designed for AI and data center applications. It utilizes the latest IntelXeon6 processors with a maximum power consumption of 350W. With eight DDR5 6400 MHz memory slots supporting up to 2 TB of capacity, the HPS-GNRU4A server delivers robust, stable computing power for data-intensive and AI training scenarios. The server supports up to four dual-width GPUs and features PCIe Gen5 high-bandwidth interfaces. It can be paired with NVMe, SSD, or RAID accelerator cards to provide flexible, high-speed computational scalability. For networking, the HPS-GNRU4A has dual 10GbE ports to handle high-speed data exchange. With Intel 1GbE and 10GbE controllers, the Avalue HPS-GNRU4A offers enhanced energy efficiency and power savings. Its thermal design incorporates dual front/rear fans with real-time intake/exhaust temperature monitoring and dynamic speed control to ensure stable performance during prolonged, high-load operations. The integrated IPMI 2.0 and AST2600 BMC controller allows administrators to perform remote management, hardware monitoring, and out-of-band (OOB) firmware updates, which significantly enhances operational convenience.The HPS-GNRU4A is optimized for generative AI and large language model training in industrial applications. It delivers high computational power and flexible scalability. Its robust computing capabilities support real-time, large-scale image analysis for smart healthcare, visual recognition, and printed circuit board defect detection for smart manufacturing. The HPS-GNRU4A also enables efficient processing for airport security screening in smart city applications. The HPS-GNRU4A meets the demands of high-data-volume analysis in the life sciences, including next-generation sequencing (NGS). This demonstrates its versatility in high-performance computing and AI edge applications. In practical use cases, the HPS-GNRU4A has been successfully deployed for generative AI model fine-tuning. Leveraging its high-speed PCIe Gen5 interface and DDR5 memory architecture, the HPS-GNRU4A enables scalable, multi-GPU configurations that boost training performance. This significantly shortens deep learning model development cycles and enhances AI innovation capabilities. Another application focuses on global ODM project management. The GenAI Smart Email Assistant, powered by the HPS-GNRU4A, helps program leaders translate and optimize cross-border communication content in real-time. This ensures semantic clarity and professional consistency, enhancing the efficiency of international collaboration.The HPS-GNRU4A prioritizes user needs with its design and superior performance. Its tool-free top cover removal, lockable front door, and swappable 2.5-inch hard drive trays make daily maintenance more convenient and ensure data security. Thanks to its single-socket architecture, the HPS-GNRU4A is more cost-effective and energy-efficient than dual-socket servers. It reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) without sacrificing computational performance, making it ideal for startups, research institutions, and enterprise users requiring rapid AI infrastructure deployment. As AI development accelerates, the demand for high-performance computing platforms will continue to grow. The HPS-GNRU4A delivers exceptional computing power and flexibility, supporting customers on their journey toward a smart future with its stable, reliable system design. The launch of the HPS-GNRU4A further solidifies Avalue's leadership position in the high-performance server market and drives continuous innovation and advancement in the industrial computer industry.To learn more, please visit www.avalue.com or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.