The Business Research Company's Energy Retrofit Systems Market Expanding With $242.34 Billion at 6.7% CAGR by 2029

Expected to grow to $242.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Energy Retrofit Systems Market From 2025 To 2029?

The market size for energy retrofit systems has been experiencing a robust expansion in the previous years. The expected growth is projected to rise from $174.25 billion in 2024 to an estimated $186.63 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The escalating demand for astute energy management, heightened energy expenses, environmental consciousness, emphasis on improving building efficiency, along with the increasing implementation of insulation and glazing retrofits, are significant factors contributing to the previous period's growth.

In the coming years, the market for energy retrofit systems is set to expand significantly, hitting $242.35 billion in 2029 with a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors driving this growth during the forecast period include a surge in the need for energy efficiency in buildings, proliferating governmental incentives and regulations promoting sustainable infrastructure, an increasing uptake of green building certifications, intensified retrofitting activities in aging infrastructure, and a heightened emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. The forecast period will also see key trends such as advancements in smart building technologies, heightened energy-efficient HVAC retrofits, innovations in renewable energy integration, incorporation of IoT-powered energy management systems, and the progression of green building materials.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Energy Retrofit Systems Market?

The escalation of energy usage is predicted to spur the progress of the energy retrofit systems market. This surge in energy usage can be attributed to rapid urbanization which necessitates more commercial establishments, residential buildings, and industrial infrastructures — all of which use energy continuously in daily operations. The increase in energy usage underscores the importance of energy retrofit systems, prompting an increase in investments in cutting-edge technologies and environmentally-friendly upgrades which contribute to waste reduction, cost lowering and reduction of environmental impacts. For instance, energy.gov.au, an Australia-based government statistic site, revealed in 2025 that Australia’s energy consumption had ramped up by 0.5% in 2023–24 to 5,977 petajoules, a surge of 27 petajoules. Consequently, the escalation in energy usage propels the progress of the energy retrofit systems market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Energy Retrofit Systems Market?

Major players in the Energy Retrofit Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ENGIE SA

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Cummins Inc.

• Centrica Business Solutions Ltd.

• ABB Ltd

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Energy Retrofit Systems Industry?

Leading businesses in the energy retrofit systems market are turning their attention to creating unique offerings such as energy-efficient heating systems in an effort to improve energy performance in homes and decrease carbon emissions. Energy-efficient heating solutions are innovations engineered to consume lesser energy and deliver same or superior heating performance, thereby reducing energy costs, minimizing carbon emissions, and improving overall comfort at home. For example, in April 2025, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), a UK professional standard-setting body in fields of land, property, infrastructure, and construction, rolled out a guide on residential retrofit and energy enhancement. This guide offers in-depth information on energy performance improvements for homes, covering areas like heating systems, insulation, ventilation, and energy examination, thereby empowering home owners with the knowledge to make investment calls and take part in the growing energy retrofit market. The introduction of this guide highlights the escalating focus on sustainable domestic solutions and the business opportunities for companies providing practical tools and services to hasten residential energy retrofits, allowing consumers to embrace energy-saving technologies and make informed decisions on home upgrades.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Energy Retrofit Systems Market Segments

The energy retrofit systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) And Controls, Insulation And Glazing, Lighting And Controls, Water Heating

2) By Application: Residential Building, Commercial, Public Building

3) By End-User: Homeowners, Property Managers, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) And Controls: Efficient HVAC Systems, Smart Thermostats, Zoning And Ventilation Controls, Energy Recovery Systems

2) By Insulation And Glazing: Wall And Roof Insulation, Window And Door Glazing, Air Sealing Solutions, Reflective And Radiant Barriers

3) By Lighting And Controls: LED Lighting Upgrades, Occupancy Sensors, Daylight Harvesting Systems, Automated Lighting Controls

4) By Water Heating: High-Efficiency Water Heaters, Solar Water Heating Systems, Heat Pump Water Heaters, Tankless Water Heaters

Which Regions Are Dominating The Energy Retrofit Systems Market Landscape?

In 2024, Europe emerged as the dominant region in the Energy Retrofit Systems Global Market Report. The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest expansion in the forecast period. The report encapsulates various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

