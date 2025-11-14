In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Market Anticipated to Grow at 11.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Market In 2025?

The size of the market for in-cabin monitoring cameras has experienced swift expansion in the past few years, with expectations that it will escalate from $1.69 billion in 2024 to $1.89 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The historic period's growth has been propelled by factors such as the increased adoption of systems detecting driver drowsiness, a rise in demand for safety monitoring within vehicles, the escalating utilization of infrared and thermal cameras for night vision, a surge in demand for cabin occupancy detection in vehicles used for ride-sharing, and an intensifying focus on driver behavior analysis in real-time.

In the upcoming years, the market size for in-cabin monitoring cameras is anticipated to witness swift expansion. Its growth is projected to reach $2.90 billion by 2029, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an uptick in customer demand for highly advanced in-cabin safety features and the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles. Expansion in ride-sharing and shared mobility services, introduction of regulatory mandates for driver monitoring systems and increased usage of real-time driver behavior analytics also contribute to the market growth. During the forecast period, significant trends may consist of the integration of 3D time-of-flight (TOF) cameras and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), advancements in thermal and infrared imaging, growth in commercial and fleet vehicles, and an emphasis on behavioral analytics.

Download a free sample of the in-cabin monitoring camera market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29091&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Market?

The anticipated growth of the in-cabin camera monitoring market is to be propelled by the emerging prevalence of electric vehicles. These are cars that run on electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries rather than conventional internal combustion engines. The surge in electric vehicles (EVs) is mainly due to heightened environmental consciousness, as an increasing number of people opt for greener modes of transport to alleviate air pollution and tackle climate change. In EVs, in-cabin monitoring cameras enhance safety by detecting driver fatigue, distraction, or improper use of seatbelts and issuing timely alerts. They also allow for personalized cabin settings and provide valuable insights into passenger behavior for a smarter and more responsive driving experience. For example, a report released in January 2024 by Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive subsidiary based in the U.S, revealed that in 2023, a record-breaking 1.2 million car buyers in the United States opted for electric vehicles. This represented 7.6% of the total U.S vehicle market, a rise from 5.9% in 2022. Consequently, the increasing uptake of electric vehicles is fueling the growth of the in-cabin monitoring camera market.

Who Are The Key Players In The In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Industry?

Major players in the In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• DENSO Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• ZF Friedrichshafen Aktiengesellschaft

• Magna International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Aisin Corporation

• Valeo SA

What Are The Future Trends Of The In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Market?

Major companies operating in the in-cabin monitoring camera market are focusing on developing advanced products such as near-infrared technology-based monitoring systems to improve driver detection accuracy. Near-infrared technology-based monitoring systems utilize invisible infrared light to track a driver’s eyes, head, and facial movements in low-light or nighttime conditions, enabling continuous monitoring and enhancing in-cabin safety by detecting fatigue or distraction accurately. For instance, in May 2025, Omnivision, a US-based fabless semiconductor company specializing in advanced digital imaging solutions, unveiled OX01N1B, a 1.5-megapixel global shutter sensor for automotive driver monitoring systems (DMS). This sensor features advanced Nyxel near-infrared technology with a 2.2-micron pixel size, delivering industry-leading quantum efficiency of 36% for excellent low-light performance and a high modulation transfer function for superior image quality. It is designed for cost-effective, compact, and flexible deployment in vehicles and supports rapid motion capture without distortion and includes integrated safety and cybersecurity features meeting ASIL B standards and targets driver monitoring for enhanced road safety.

What Segments Are Covered In The In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Market Report?

The in-cabin monitoring cameramarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Two-Dimensional (2D) Camera, Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Three-Dimensional (3D) Camera

2) By Technology: Infrared Cameras, Visible Light Cameras, Thermal Cameras, Depth Sensing Cameras

3) By Installation Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By End-Use: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Public Transport, Fleet Management

Subsegments:

1) By Two-Dimensional (2D) Camera: Monochrome Cameras, Color Cameras, High Dynamic Range (HDR) Cameras, Global Shutter Cameras

2) By Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Three-Dimensional (3D) Camera: Short-Range Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Camera, Long-Range Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Camera, Indirect Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Camera, Direct Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Camera, Hybrid Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Camera

View the full in-cabin monitoring camera market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-cabin-monitoring-camera-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The In-Cabin Monitoring Camera Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America took the lead in the global market for in-cabin monitoring cameras. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is predicted to witness the speediest growth during the forecasted phase. The report encapsulates market data from diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

