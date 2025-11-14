TicketsCandy Launches RSVP App to Capture Interest Before Ticket Sales Open

RSVP App

TicketsCandy launches RSVP app to help event organizers collect attendee interest before ticket sales begin, with full integration and customization options.

The RSVP app turns early interest into planning power.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has released the new RSVP app , giving organizers a simple way to collect guest interest before tickets are available. The feature adds a customizable RSVP form to any event page that currently has no active tickets, helping organizers plan smarter and stay connected with potential attendees across all event industries Many organizers struggle to predict audience demand before launching ticket sales. This often leads to either undersized venues or unsold time slots. The RSVP app solves this by gathering early signups from interested visitors, turning curiosity into actionable insights.When visitors land on an event page with ticket sales not yet open, they can sign up using their contact details to be notified when tickets go live. Their submissions appear in the event dashboard, where organizers can review responses, estimate capacity, and export the list anytime. Once tickets are published, the RSVP form automatically hides, creating a smooth transition from collecting interest to selling tickets.“The RSVP app turns early interest into planning power,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “Organizers can see demand before committing to ticket quantities or time slots, which helps them prepare more confidently and sell out faster.”The app’s impact reaches across industries. A local marathon can open the RSVP form months ahead to gauge how many runners might join before setting course limits. A theater preparing a limited run can use RSVP numbers to decide whether to add extra showtimes. Early testing among event organizers showed that events using RSVP lists converted up to 25% more attendees once ticket sales opened.The app includes several flexible settings that allow organizers to adapt the form to their specific needs. They can make the phone number field mandatory, add a custom message at the top of the form, and include custom terms or policies alongside the standard Terms & Conditions checkbox. These tools ensure the RSVP form matches the tone and requirements of each event.“Before this, we had no idea how many people were actually waiting,” said Jordan Ellis, marketing coordinator for Silverline Theater Group. “Now we collect signups ahead of time and notify them the moment tickets go live. It gives us a clear picture of demand and saves a lot of guesswork.”The RSVP app also works seamlessly with other TicketsCandy integrations. RSVP signups can be automatically sent to Mailchimp or Constant Contact, tracked in Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel, or TikTok Pixel, and connected to thousands of third-party services through Zapier. Each RSVP signup triggers an event that organizers can use to build automations, such as sending personalized thank-you emails or creating reminder campaigns before ticket sales open.Organizers can also add custom fields to the RSVP form to collect extra details from guests. Available options include short text inputs, dropdowns, multiple or single-choice selectors, and date pickers. These fields can be marked as required or hidden as needed, giving organizers full control over how much information to collect from interested attendees.TicketsCandy provides free ticketing and booking tools for organizers across all event industries, including concerts, food festivals, museums, marathons, and cultural fairs. Organizers keep 100% of their ticket sales, with secure payment processing through Square.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.