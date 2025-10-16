TicketsCandy Introduces Waitlist App to Capture Demand After Sellouts

Waitlist App

TicketsCandy launches the Waitlist app to allow event organizers capture attendee interest after tickets or time slots sell out.

The Waitlist app keeps the excitement alive even after tickets are gone.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has released the new Waitlist app, a simple but powerful tool that helps event organizers capture ongoing demand even after their events sell out.When a ticket type or time slot sells out, a “Join Waitlist” button now automatically appears on the event page. Guests who click it fill out a short form with their name, email, and phone number. Their details are instantly added to a dedicated Waitlist list inside the event dashboard. Organizers can see which ticket or time slot each person is waiting for and export the list whenever needed.This makes reopening ticket sales or adding new time slots far easier. When organizers release more tickets or receive cancellations, they already have a list of eager attendees ready to buy. It keeps momentum going for high-demand events like pumpkin patches, haunted attractions, and Christmas events, where time slots and dates often sell out weeks in advance.“The Waitlist app keeps the excitement alive even after tickets are gone,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “It helps organizers plan smarter, fill every spot, and connect with fans who truly want to attend. No more guessing who missed out. The list tells you exactly who’s waiting.”For a family-friendly pumpkin patch ticketing setup, this feature helps farms reopen specific dates as capacity grows, instantly notifying interested families. For Christmas events ticketing like Santa photo sessions or light festivals, the app makes it easy to fill new time slots or last-minute openings.Organizers can also customize the Waitlist form to collect additional details from guests. This includes adding custom fields such as age, group size, preferred visit time, or any other information relevant to the event. These custom questions appear directly on the Waitlist form and help organizers gather useful insights about potential attendees before new tickets are released.Organizers can enable the Waitlist app by opening their event dashboard, selecting “Add More Tools,” and turning on Waitlist. The app appears alongside other advanced tools designed to increase event sales and simplify management.Event planners have already welcomed the addition. “Last fall our pumpkin patch sold out early, and we lost a lot of potential visitors,” said Maria Lopez, manager of Sunny Acres Farm. “Now we can track who wanted tickets and reach out when we add more days. It keeps our weekends full without extra advertising.”The release also includes minor bug fixes and interface improvements, improving performance across the platform.“Every small update adds up to a smoother experience,” added Yarchuk. “The Waitlist app fits right into our goal of helping organizers maximize every opportunity to sell tickets.”

