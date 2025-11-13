2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards Now Open for Entries

World’s #1 Awards Recognising PeopleFirst Organisations

NEW YORK & LONDON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) today announced that entries are now open for the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards , inviting organisations across the globe to showcase how they are putting their people first and creating truly inspiring workplaces.Unlike awards based solely on surveys, the Inspiring Workplaces Awards require entrants to demonstrate real proof of their investment in people. Organisations submit a single written entry built around IW’s six key elements that are fundamental to building a PeopleFirst culture:• Culture & Purpose• Leadership• Wellbeing• Inclusion & Belonging• Employee Voice• Employee ExperienceEntrants may also put themselves forward for extra special recognition in any of the six elements they feel strongly about.Global Regions Open for 2026Organisations can enter one or multiple regions:• Asia• Australia & New Zealand• Europe• Latin America• Middle East & Africa• North America• UK & IrelandWhy Enter the Inspiring Workplaces Awards?The awards exist to recognise and celebrate organisations that put people at the heart of their business. Benefits include:• Global recognition as a PeopleFirst employer• Powerful employer brand lift for talent attraction and retention• Independent validation from an expert judging panel• Visibility and credibility through press, rankings and digital promotion• Celebration of your people strategy on a regional and global stage• Opportunity to benchmark against leading organisations worldwideHow to Enter?Download the entry pack and start your submission at the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page. Entry deadline: February 25, 2026.Sponsorship OpportunitiesOrganisations interested in sponsoring or partnering with Inspiring Workplaces can contact: matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community — the organization celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page

