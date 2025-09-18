The 2025 WorkTech Award Winners Announced Today

WorkTech Awards 2025

NYC & LONDON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inspiring Workplaces Group, in partnership with TSC, is proud to unveil the WorkTech Award winners of 2025. These forward-thinking companies are redefining the future of work with technologies that help to put people at the centre of organisational success.Selected from a global pool of entries for the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces WorkTech Awards, each vendor submitted a comprehensive five-part application demonstrating how their technology positively impacts employees, customers, company purpose and beyond - with the shared mission of building PeopleFirst workplaces.Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, said: “At Inspiring Workplaces, we’ve seen how the right WorkTech, especially in this era of AI, can spark real change. It has the power to strengthen culture, boost performance and make organisations more human. This year’s WorkTech Award winners are leading the way.”The WorkTech Award winners showcased how their tools are reshaping work across critical areas. Together, they represent the best in HR, EX, Wellbeing, Comms and beyond.The Top WorkTech Award winners (listed in alphabetical order)• 15Five• Abode HR• Benifex• Businessolver• ClearCompany• DailyPay• Deputy• Each Person• Engage2Excel• Engagedly Inc.• Envoy• Fama Technologies• Fuel50• Geographic Solutions• Grokker• Harbinger Group• HiBob• HowNow• Kudos• MangoApps• Native Teams• Payfederate• PeopleFluent• RADICL• Selerix System• WorkTangoThink your solution belongs on this list next year?Register your interest now for the 2026 WorkTech Awards here.2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now open for entriesIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Europe, Latin America Middle East & Africa, North America and The UK & Ireland), visit the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry.The deadline is February 25, 2026.Partner with Inspiring WorkplacesThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community, the organisation celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn PageAbout TSC (Previously The Starr Conspiracy)TSC is a full-stack agency that is redefining marketing for tech companies—because the blocking and tackling era is over and the road to hell is paved with performance optimizations.Find us at www.tsc.chat

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.