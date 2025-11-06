Inspiring Workplaces announces The 2025 Inspiring Leaders Award Winners in partnership with RADICL

Inspiring Leader 2025

LONDON & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC & London, November 6, 2025 – The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG), a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures, announced today the winners of their 2025 Inspiring Leaders Awards, in partnership with RADICL.The Inspiring Leaders Awards celebrate the PeopleFirst leaders who go above and beyond to create positive impact for their people and their organisations alike. Complementing the global Inspiring Workplaces Awards , these awards recognise the individuals whose actions uplift their people, strengthen culture and bring people-first cultures to life every day.The winners were nominated by their employees and selected based on how they communicate purpose, build trust and lead inclusively. Each embodies the qualities of an inspiring leader, those who:• Clearly connect people to the organisation’s mission, values and goals. Creating belief and shared purpose.• Build trust through openness and authentic engagement. Fostering confidence in leadership.• Actively champion a culture of belonging. Ensuring every voice is heard and valued.• Empower employees to share ideas and shape decisions, helping them feel invested in the organisation’s direction.Matt Manners, CEO and Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, says “These awards celebrate those exceptional leaders who make a tangible, positive impact, setting a standard of empathy, integrity and vision that resonates throughout their teams. You can see that by the testimonials their colleagues shared about them in the entry process. They are the catalysts for change, sparking innovation, engagement, a sense of belonging and proving that leadership is about elevating others as much as oneself. Congratulations.”Inspiring Leaders 2025 Winners (listed in alphabetical order)CEO• Sudhir Agarwal, CEO, Everise Inc.• Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO, Ooredoo Kuwait• Shaunak Amin, CEO, Stadium• Diego Biasi, CEO, Business Press srl• Michelle Bockman, President & CEO, KeraLink International• Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-Founder, Valor• Rod Diefendorf, President and COO, PitchBook• Andrea Facini, CEO, WebPT• Imma Folch, CEO and Founder, LF Channel• George Garrow, CEO, Primary Health Network• Natalee Gibson, CEO, Songue PR• Pradeep Govindasamy, President, CEO & Co-Founder, QualiZeal Inc• Roei Haberman, CEO, BIP UK• Ajay Kapare, CEO & President , ELLKAY• Corinne Mills, Interim CEO, Alzheimer's Society• Anthony Ogbaka, CEO, Novelle Center• Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group• Jason Putnam, CEO, Vetty• Rahul Sah, International CEO, Devon• Lesley Singleton, CEO, Playtime PR Ltd• Nelson Sivalingam, CEO/Co-Founder, HowNow• Sarah Waddington, CEO, Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA)• Brian Ward, CEO, Savvy Games GroupSenior Leadership• Mary Baxter, Regional Director of Teaching and Learning Secondary (Australia), OneSchool Global• Eduardo Crespo, Vice President of EMEA, PagerDuty• Bernard Hampton, Head of The Academy, Bank of America• Laura Hassner, Strategic Advisor to the Chancellor | Executive Director, UC Berkeley Innovation & Entrepreneurship• Dena Jacquay, Chief Administrative Officer, Parkview Health• Janine Leightley, Chief Operating Officer, Bright Horizons UK• Kaleen Love, Chief People & Culture Officer, U.S., Philip Morris International U.S.• Stephanie Manzelli, CHRO, Employ Inc.• Christopher Mascaro, Chief Fraud & Data Innovation Officer, North• Julie Murray, Regional Director of Teaching and Learning Primary (Australia), OneSchool Global• Gethin Nadin, Chief Innovation Officer, Benifex• Fred Patitucci, Chief People & Culture Officer, Philip Morris International• Adam Powell, Chief Accounting Officer, Valor• Lauren Scandone, Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Omlie Consulting• Ceriann Smith, Managing Director, Playtime PR Ltd• Neil Smith, President & Consulting Practice Lead, CrossCountry Consulting• Keneth Umlauf, Sales Executive Director & Poland Country Leader, TTEC• Nayeli Vivanco, Chief Student Experience Officer, International House at UC Berkeley• Allison Wallace, Chief Legal Officer, Businessolver2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards Now Open For EntriesIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Europe, Latin America Middle East & Africa, North America and The UK & Ireland), visit the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards, World’s #1 PeopleFirst Awards, to find out more.The deadline to enter is February 25, 2026.Partner with Inspiring WorkplacesThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com-END-About The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community — the organization celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

