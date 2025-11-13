Principled Plumbing Expands Service Area to Support More Oregon Homeowners

Before and After Tankless Water Heater Installation Plumbing in Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, and Marion Counties.

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Principled Plumbing LLC, a family-owned plumbing company rooted in Oregon City, has expanded its service area to support more homeowners across Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties.

The expansion allows more Oregon families to access the company’s trusted plumbing services, including water heater installation, pipe repair, faucet and toilet installation, tankless water heater installation, gas water heater installation, and kitchen plumbing for remodels. Principled Plumbing is known for its clear communication, quality workmanship, and honest, no-surprise approach to plumbing service.

“As the owner, it means a lot to open our doors to more communities,” said the owner of Principled Plumbing. “Folks want a plumber they can trust, someone who explains things in plain language and stands behind the work. Expanding our service area allows us to bring that level of care to more Oregon homeowners.”

Principled Plumbing supports homes of all ages throughout the region—from older houses that may need pipe repair or a new water heater, to families remodeling their kitchens and needing reliable plumbing installation. The company follows Oregon code standards closely and takes pride in offering solutions that are built to last.

“Our focus has always been to treat every home like it’s our own,” the owner added. “Whether it’s installing a new water heater or helping with a kitchen remodel, the goal is simple: do the job right and help people feel confident about the plumbing in their home.”

Homeowners in Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties can learn more or schedule service at https://principledplumbing.com

or by calling (503) 919-7243.

Google: https://maps.app.goo.gl/cNTRnEnRGpMYbZcG7

