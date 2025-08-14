SoundCurve Launches New 'AI Receptionist' for 24/7 Call Handling, Lead Qualification and Appointment Booking

SoundCurve - Business VoIP Phone Systems Advanced AI Receptionist Technology SoundCurve Conversational AI Service

SoundCurve introduces an AI-powered receptionist that improves customer service, captures more leads, and keeps businesses connected day and night.

This new AI Receptionist ensures customers are greeted professionally, their needs are understood and their requests are handled whether it's day or night.” — Chris Duncan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoundCurve, a leading provider of cloud-based VoIP phone services, has announced the launch of its new AI Receptionist, a cutting-edge service that answers calls, qualifies leads and schedules appointments around the clock.

The AI Receptionist allows businesses to maintain professional, human-like phone interactions even when staff are unavailable. Using advanced conversational AI, the system engages callers, captures essential information and streamlines front-desk operations to help companies convert more opportunities without increasing overhead.

Key Features of the AI Receptionist:

24/7 Availability: Answers calls at any time so no opportunity is missed

Lead Qualification and Scheduling: Filters inquiries, gathers key details and books appointments

Seamless Integration: Connects directly with the existing VoIP platform including auto attendants, voicemail-to-email and CRM integrations

Smart Escalation: Transfers complex issues to live staff when needed

The AI Receptionist is available for $39.99 per month for 100 minutes with additional minutes at $0.50 each. Setup is fast and the system scales easily to match business growth.

“Small businesses lose potential revenue every time a call goes unanswered,” said Chris Duncan at SoundCurve. “This new AI Receptionist ensures customers are greeted professionally, their needs are understood and their requests are handled whether it's day or night.”

About SoundCurve

SoundCurve delivers affordable and reliable VoIP solutions with enterprise-grade features and personalized U.S.-based support. Plans start at just $14.99 per user per month and include voicemail transcription, call analytics, CRM connectivity and 99.999% uptime. The company is committed to helping businesses communicate more effectively, efficiently and affordably.

For more information about how SoundCurve can assist your business during wildfire recovery, visit https://soundcurve.com/ai-receptionist/ or call them at 855-558-3978.

