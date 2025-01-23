SoundCurve Supports Los Angeles County Small Businesses with VoIP Phone Systems for Wildfire Recovery

SoundCurve - Business VoIP Phone Systems High Quality YeaLink Desktop VoIP Phones Call Center VoIP Phones

Local Tech Company Waives Setup Fees and Offers Rapid Communication Solutions for Fire-Affected Businesses

We're not just a service provider—we're part of this community” — Ira Horowitz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have swept through Los Angeles County, SoundCurve is helping local businesses restore their communications through reliable VoIP phone systems. As businesses work to recover and rebuild, having dependable communication infrastructure is crucial for reconnecting with customers and maintaining operations.

The recent wildfires have caused significant destruction, displacing thousands of residents and disrupting countless businesses. For many small business owners, reestablishing reliable communication is a vital step toward recovery.

"At SoundCurve, we are deeply saddened by the impact these fires have had on our community," said Ira Horowitz, CEO of SoundCurve. "By providing advanced VoIP phone systems, we're helping small businesses maintain critical connections during this challenging time."

How SoundCurve Is Helping

Our cloud-based VoIP phone service offers practical support to fire-affected businesses with solutions designed for immediate deployment.

Through rapid deployment, our systems can be set up quickly, often within minutes, allowing businesses to restore communication without delay.

We've created affordable plans starting at $14.99 per user per month to ensure accessibility for businesses of all sizes.

Our mobile flexibility features, including mobile app integration and call forwarding, allow businesses to stay connected from anywhere, even if physical locations are inaccessible.

Special Support for Affected Businesses

To further assist those impacted by the wildfires, SoundCurve has implemented comprehensive support measures. We are waiving all setup fees for new customers in affected areas.

We offer flexible month-to-month options with no long-term commitments to provide maximum flexibility during uncertain times.

Our U.S.-based support team remains available 24/7 to help businesses navigate their recovery process with personalized assistance.

Standing Together in Recovery

SoundCurve's efforts are part of a broader commitment to helping Los Angeles County recover from this crisis. By ensuring businesses can reconnect with their communities, we aim to support both economic recovery and community resilience.

"We're not just a service provider—we're part of this community," added Horowitz. "Our goal is to provide meaningful support that helps local businesses rebuild stronger."

A Call for Resilience

SoundCurve encourages business owners affected by the wildfires to prioritize restoring their communication systems as a crucial first step in recovery.

Reliable communication can help businesses reconnect with customers, coordinate logistics, and provide stability for employees during this challenging time.

For more information about how SoundCurve can assist your business during wildfire recovery, visit https://SoundCurve.com or call them at 855-558-3978.

About SoundCurve

SoundCurve provides innovative VoIP phone systems designed for small and medium-sized businesses. With a focus on simplicity, affordability, and reliability, SoundCurve empowers businesses to stay connected and adapt to changing circumstances with ease.

