Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Market 2025: Key Growth Insights, Development Drivers & Outlook Through 2029

Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Global Market Report 2025

Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Global Market Report 2025

How Much Is The Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Market Worth?

The market for folding-wheel personal mobility robots has seen a swift expansion in the recent past. The market size, which is expected to balloon from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $1.67 billion in 2025, will do so at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. Factors such as the surge in the need for personal mobility solutions, urban development, heightened attention to environmental issues, the growth of electric vehicle infrastructure, and the increasing demand for last-mile transportation have contributed to the growth in this period.

Rapid expansion is anticipated in the folding-wheel personal mobility robot market, which is predicted to reach $3.00 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This surge in growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by factors such as the adoption of environmentally friendly transportation, the popularity of electric personal mobility devices, the proliferation of smart city infrastructures, the mounting demand for energy-conserving transport methods, and the escalating requirement for safe and effective city travel. The forecast period will also witness significant trends such as advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), novel breakthroughs in battery technology for extended use, progress in the domain of wireless charging systems, continuous research and developments in collapsible vehicle construction, and enhancements in user-interface technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Market?

The upward trend in cases of musculoskeletal disorders is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market for folding-wheel personal mobility robots. Musculoskeletal disorders detrimentally affect bones, muscles, joints, and connective tissue, causing pain and restricting physical abilities. These conditions are becoming more common due to sedentary lifestyles which lead to weakened muscles and joints and exacerbated stress from inactivity. By aiding individuals affected by these disorders, folding-wheel personal mobility robots can alleviate strain on the muscles and joints while supporting daily movement. These robots permit users to travel longer distances with less discomfort and increased safety. For example, GOV.UK, a government agency from the UK, reported in January 2024 that in 2023, 18.4% of individuals aged 16 and over reported a long-term musculoskeletal condition. This was an increased percentage from the 17.6% reported in 2022. Consequently, this surge in musculoskeletal disorders incidence is fuelling the growth of the folding-wheel personal mobility robot market. Advancements in patient monitoring technologies are driving growth in the market due to escalating investment coming from increased healthcare expenditure. Healthcare expenditure includes spending on healthcare services, equipment and technologies intended to enhance health outcomes. The need for advanced medical technologies has been driving up healthcare expenditure as medical facilities like hospitals and clinics keep investing in innovative equipment and digital solutions to provide better patient care. The escalating healthcare expenditure equips medical facilities and homecare providers to integrate folding-wheel personal mobility robots into their treatment regimen. These robots significantly improve comfort, mobility, and daily life for individuals with limited physical abilities. For instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a US Government agency, reported in June 2025 that the national health expenditures in 2023 rose by 7.5% to $4.9 trillion. This amounts to an average of $14,570 per person, representing 17.6% of the GDP. Spending on Medicare saw an increase of 8.1% to $1,029.8 billion, contributing to 21% of total national health expenditure. Therefore, this surge in healthcare expenditure is fuelling the growth of the folding-wheel personal mobility robot market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Market?

Major players in the market include:

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Pride Mobility Products Corp.

• Zuowei Technology

• WHILL Inc.

• Chronus Robotics

• SEER Robotics

• Golden Technologies

• Airwheel Co.

• Cheelcare

• ComfyGo

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Market?

Leading businesses in the folding-wheel personal mobility robot industry are focused on creating innovative solutions such as omni traction drive systems. These systems enhance maneuverability, stability, and user convenience over multiple types of terrain. The omni traction drive system is wheel and motor technology that allows the personal mobility robot to move with ease in all directions including sideways and diagonally, all while ensuring stability and grip irrespective of the surface. For example, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., headquartered in Japan, unveiled a UNI-ONE hands-free personal mobility gadget in Japan in September 2025. This offers users improved self-balancing mobility. It operates by allowing users to move simply by relocating their body weight and leaves their hands free to perform other tasks, facilitating natural multitasking. With its adjustable height feature, it approximates the eyeline of a standing human, promoting natural conversation and minimizing social obstacles. UNI-ONE is designed to alleviate physical exertion, offer diverse mobility options for different users, and enhance efficiency by aiding movement in workplaces, large spaces, and daily routines.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Market Share?

The folding-wheel personal mobility robotmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Manual Folding-Wheel Robots, Automatic Folding-Wheel Robots

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Direct Sales, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Personal Mobility, Healthcare, Elderly Care, Rehabilitation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individuals, Hospitals and Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Folding-Wheel Robots: Lightweight Folding Robots, Heavy-Duty Folding Robots, Compact Travel Folding Robots

2) By Automatic Folding-Wheel Robots: Remote-Controlled Folding Robots, Sensor-Based Folding Robots, Self-Balancing Folding Robots

View the full folding-wheel personal mobility robot market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/folding-wheel-personal-mobility-robot-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Folding-Wheel Personal Mobility Robot Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for folding-wheel personal mobility robots. The market report for 2025 anticipates continued growth in this region. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

