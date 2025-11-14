2025 Goody Business Book Awards Announces 188 Winners and Finalists for 100% Social Impact Authors

The 2025 Goody Business Book Awards announces 188 New Winners and Finalists selected from around the world by a panel of marketing and communications judges. 8 Total Impact Author Awards are being recognized for 6 books that received 3+ awards (Winner and/or Finalist) for the 2025 Goody Business Book Awards. The Goody Business Book Awards recognizes books in 8 genres, including: 1. Business, 2. Entrepreneur, 3. Health, 4. Leadership, 5. Marketing, 6. Money/Wealth, 7. Self-Help and 8. Technology. View and Share the New 2025 Goody Business Book Awards Winners and Finalists on the website or social media. The Goody Business Book Awards recognizes mostly non-fiction and some fiction books published within the last 5 years.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces 188 Award-Winning Authors to shine a light on social impact authors making a difference with words, just-in-time for their holiday book promotions. The 101 Winners and 87 Finalists are primarily for nonfiction books in 50 categories in 8 book genres, and recognize authors in their niche subject area of expertise to increase their thought leader brand.These Winners and Finalists were selected by a panel of marketing and communications judges based on the book quality, cover image, and how the content is improving lives, out of hundreds of nominations from around the world.“The Goody Business Book Awards is excited to recognize these game-changing authors whose books are positively helping people live longer, eat healthier, be a successful entrepreneur, be a better leader, build wealth, be a better marketer, use technology to improve efficiencies, start a charity and so much more,” explains Goody Business Book Awards and Goody PR Founder Liz H Kelly.And with 46+ million books on Amazon, Goody Business Book Awards mission is to ‘Uplift Author Voices’ above a sea of competition and add value to book marketing efforts.Kelly adds, “To provide authors with extra support, our team will also feature these Winners and Finalists in a 3-month digital marketing campaign, along with sharing book marketing tips.”Each of the 50 Goody Business Book Awards categories have a separate page on the website for the 8 subject area genres, including: 1. Business, 2. Entrepreneur, 3. Health, 4. Leadership, 5. Marketing, 6. Money/Wealth, 7. Self-Help and 8. Technology. Anyone can View and Share these books here: https://GoodyBusinessBookAwards.com/Awards Some of the most popular categories have multiple Winners and Finalists because there were so many high quality books nominated with important messages. The books are not ranked, and it is considered a tie for all recognized as a Winner or Finalist if there is more than one.The 5 most popular book award categories for 2025 included with the most nominations, making them even more competitive to win, included:1. Leadership – Think Differently2. Business – Thought Leader3. Business – Career Success4. Entrepreneur – Entrepreneurism5. Self-Help – Personal TransformationWinners and Finalists are encouraged to share their Goody Business Book Awards everywhere to add value to their upcoming book marketing campaigns. For example, authors can send out their own press release, add their award to their Amazon book page, add the awards seal to their website, post on social media, create a video/reel and/or add the awards seal to their book cover.These Award-Winning Authors are being recognized for mostly non-fiction and some fiction books published within the last 5 years (2021-2025). The books were published by traditional publishers (Wiley, HarperCollins Leadership, Penguin Random House SEA, Doubleday, New Harbinger Publications), independent publishers (Kogan Page Inc., BiggerPockets, ForbesBooks), hybrid publishers (Page Two, Amplify) and self-published authors.In addition to the 188 Winners and Finalists, 8 Top Impact Author Awards are being given for 6 books that received 3+ Goody Business Book Awards for 2025. These dedicated authors will receive an additional awards seal and promotions.The 2025 Top Impact Author Award Winners and books include:1. Lindsay K. Barnett, “Working Hell to Working Well”2. Laura DeKraker Lang-Lee, “The Cancer Parent’s Handbook”3. Nil Demircubuk, “Down to Earth”4. Dr. David R. Oxley and Dr. Helmut Schuster, “A Groundhog Career”5. Tony Jeton Selimi, “Climb Greater Heights”6. David Sinkinson and Chris Sinkinson, “Startup Different”VIEW FULL LIST of 2025 Goody Business Book Awards and category pages:NOMINATE for 2026 Goody Business Book Awards:Any Author, Publisher, Agent, Publicist and/or Fan can nominate a book here:FOLLOW NEWS:Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwardsFacebookYouTube Playlist - Goody Business Book AwardsABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDS: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to honor 100% social impact book books, and were recognized in the Top 8 Business Book Awards by Write Business Results, twice. After promoting hundreds of authors and small business owners for 15+ years, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (“8-Second PR”) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed this program to amplify authors making a difference with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR’s Mission to “Magnify Good”. The Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and marketing and media experts. The Goody Business Book Awards logo is a hot air balloon with a book as the basket to symbolize their Mission to “Uplift Author Voices” literally above millions of similar books. For more information, and to nominate books, visit: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com ABOUT GOODY PR: The Award-Winning Goody PR Agency works primarily with clients who are Small Businesses, CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Authors on public relations and digital marketing campaigns. To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NewsNation, FOX Weather, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit https://goodypr.com

