Warriors Heart and Grunt Style Launch Healing Art Auction Showcasing 40 Original Works by Veterans and First Responders

Warriors Heart and Grunt Style announce the Warriors HeArt Gallery Art Auction is now live and features 40 exclusive works created by warriors in recovery, with proceeds benefiting Warriors Heart and Irreverent Warriors. Anyone can view and bid on this public art display online or in person through November 8, 2025 at 3:00pm CST at the Warriors HeArt Gallery at the Grunt Style HQ in downtown San Antonio, Texas. The public is invited to bid on exclusive art by warriors in recovery now through November 8, 2025, with proceeds benefiting Warriors Heart and Irreverent Warriors online and/or in person at Grunt Style HQ. The inspiring paintings, sculptures, and woodwork in the Warriors HeArt Gallery give a voice to raw, unfiltered recovery stories of warriors battling addiction, PTSD, and the invisible wounds of service. This “War at Home Memorial” painting is currently on display in the Warriors HeArt Gallery at Grunt Style HQ, and is an example of how art therapy is an integral part of Warriors Heart’s 42-day on-site recovery program.

Public invited to bid online on exclusive art by warriors in recovery now thru Nov. 8, 2025, with proceeds benefiting Warriors Heart and Irreverent Warriors.

Grunt Style is deeply proud to partner with Warriors Heart on this art exhibit and auction benefiting two healing organizations: Warriors Heart and Irreverent Warriors.” — Tim Jensen, Grunt Style Co-Owner and Marine Corps Veteran

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warriors Heart and Grunt Style announce the Warriors HeArt Gallery Art Auction is officially live, featuring 40 exclusive works created by active-duty military, veterans, and first responders in recovery. The auction runs now through November 8, 2025 at 3:00pm CST, and the proceeds will benefit two veteran and first responder healing organizations: Warriors Heart ( https://warriorsheart.com ) and Irreverent Warriors ( https://irreverentwarriors.com/ ). The auction includes 40 moving pieces that give a voice to raw, unfiltered recovery stories of warriors battling addiction, PTSD, and the invisible wounds of service.The public is invited to view and bid on these original paintings, sculptures, and woodwork created by Warriors online here and/or in person at the Warriors HeArt Gallery at the Grunt Style HQ in downtown San Antonio, Texas. The auction will conclude on November 8, 2025, with a final fundraising event from 1:00-4:00pm CST. The public art display includes audio recordings with heartfelt recovery stories behind each piece of art.Grunt Style Co-Owner/Chief Brand Officer and Marine Corps Veteran Tim Jensen adds, “Grunt Style is deeply proud to partner with Warriors Heart in this art exhibit that shares the often hidden result of war. Our brand exists to celebrate the freedom that our parents have provided however we also understand that there is a cost to freedom that must never be overlooked. And those stories must be shared."Art therapy is an integral part of Warriors Heart’s recovery program, where clients work closely with the clinical team to use creative expression as a way to process emotions, confront trauma, and support their healing journey.This inspiring display gives a voice to raw, unfiltered recovery stories of warriors battling addiction, PTSD, and the invisible wounds of service. Each piece includes an audio narration where the artist explains how the art helped the warrior turn pain into purpose, proving that art therapy can be a powerful step toward healing the mind, body, and spirit.Gold Star Mother and Warriors Heart Clinical Consultant MC, LPC, NCC, Annette T. Hill, was deeply moved after seeing a painting of the “War at Home Memorial” that is displayed at the Grunt Style HQ. The 22 silhouettes included a tribute to her son who served two tours in Iraq, and then sadly lost his battle to suicide after returning home. Annette reflected, “There’s just something about art therapy that the brain will disclose. The PTS, moral injury, the grief loss, the words that just can’t be spoken. A picture is worth a thousand words, and it’s magic in the hands of an artist who is finally sober enough to speak through this medium.”Below are 5 examples from the 60+ works of art in the Warriors HeArt Gallery, each paired with a moving audio story where the artist shares their journey of recovery and transformation.Daniel S. – “Clown in My Nightmare”“I think the clown represented my addiction to alcohol - trying to welcome me back to handle everything the way I used to….It felt good to get it out and share it… I never realized how much my childhood was going to affect me as a grown man in the Marine Corps.”Daryl T. – “The Heart of Lakeside”“To many, it’s just a place. But to me, Warriors Heart is where I found my heart again…I felt completely unworthy, unloved, lost… and slowly, I learned that the darkness is not forever.”Allen S. – “Destructive Entitlement”“It represents both the good and the bad of being a detective… and the ugly sense of entitlement that led to my downfall…I’m still sober today, over 120 days, and I’m very proud of that.”Kerry K. – “Forged in Fire”“All Marines become born again when they’re tested by fire in combat…I hadn’t touched a brush since junior high…and now I’ve found something productive, not destructive.”Adam G. – “Journey”“Acceptance is our first step - and Warriors Heart is a key piece of the larger canopy of help and support…This piece represents the journey we are on once we accept the need for help.”The creative expression in this Warriors HeArt Gallery shines a light on the pain, courage and often-unseen battles warriors face long after their service.WHERE TO LEARN MOREBidding ends on November 8, 2025, at 3:00pm CST.ABOUT: WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia, near Richmond and Washington D.C.) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day Treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). As a “Preferred In-Network Community Care Provider”, Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE and most insurance. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, CNN, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, and in FOXNews, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect ABOUT: GRUNT STYLE is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, law enforcement, as well as their friends and families. With over 400 employees, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most patriotic apparel on the planet that’s backed by an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @GruntStyle or visit https://www.gruntstyle.com MEDIA CONTACTSWarriors Heart: Liz Kelly: 310-987-7207Grunt Style: Tim Jensen: press@gruntstyle.com

Warriors Heart Healing Mural and Recovery Stories Public Art Gallery at Grunt Style HQ

