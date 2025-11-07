Goody PR wins 2 Top MarCom Awards for National Public Relations Program and Publicity Campaign for APO Eclipse Glasses

Goody PR wins 2 top 2025 MarCom Awards – Platinum level for: 1. Best Public Relations Program and 2. Best Publicity Campaign for their national American Paper Optics (APO)/ EclipseGlasses.com campaign. Goody PR’s record-breaking publicity campaign for EclipseGlasses.com resulted in 183 earned media stories and contributed to APO selling 75 million eclipse glasses in sync with two historic 2023/2024 North American eclipses. Goody PR’s Award-Winning Publicity Campaign Results included 54 TV interviews including the TODAY Show, CBS Saturday Morning, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, NewsNation, Scripps News, FOX Weather (8x), feature print stories, radio, podcasts, and more. Goody PR’s Award-Winning Public Relations Program success secrets included identifying 10 creative media story hooks to get more coverage for APO’s EclipseGlasses.com products. Goody PR Founder Liz H Kelly expressed gratitude for winning two 2025 MarCom Awards at the top Platinum level for their American Paper Optics / EclipseGlasses.com Campaign that included developing PR strategies and tactics with APO’s CMO Jason Lewin.

Goody PR agency is grateful to win two 2025 Platinum MarCom Awards that honor outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals.

We are truly honored to have Goody PR’s American Paper Optics/ EclipseGlasses.com National Public Relations Campaign be recognized with two 2025 MarCom Awards at the top Platinum level.” — Liz H. Kelly, Goody PR Founder

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goody PR agency is honored to receive two top 2025 MarCom Awards – Platinum level for two categories: 1. Best Public Relations Program and 2. Best Publicity Campaign for their national American Paper Optics (APO)/ EclipseGlasses.com campaign.This record-breaking publicity campaign resulted in 183 earned media stories (TV, print/digital, radio/podcasts and video), and contributed to APO selling 75 million eclipse glasses in sync with two historic North American eclipses (2023 Annular Solar Eclipse and 2024 Total Solar Eclipse).“MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals…Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry,” explains the MarCom Awards. For 2025, there were 6,000 entries for the MarCom Awards’ international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals from throughout the U.S., Canada and 41 countries.Goody PR Founder Liz H Kelly emphasized, “We are truly grateful to have Goody PR’s American Paper Optics/ EclipseGlasses.com National Public Relations Campaign be recognized with two 2025 MarCom Awards in the top Platinum level. Working closely with APO’s CMO Jason Lewin, we developed PR strategies and tactics to support APO’s overall business goals and position their eclipse products as a trusted American-made brand.”Based on a comprehensive public relations strategy, Goody PR secured top earned media interviews in a very short timeframe (8.5 months) that included 54 TV interviews (TODAY Show, CBS Saturday Morning, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, NewsNation, Scripps News, FOX Weather 8x), feature print stories (People Magazine, The Christian Science Monitor, Memphis Business Journal), radio (NPR and podcasts), and many local TV stories, including on KXAN NBC Austin, WREG CBS Memphis, FOX 5 DC and FOX 11 Los Angeles.Goody PR’s publicity success secrets included identifying 10 creative media story hooks to set APO’s EclipseGlasses.com products apart from all of the other companies competing for airtime and coverage. For example, three of the unique media stories included:1. How APO’s eclipse glasses are manufactured, tested and ISO and CE certified to protect your eyes.2. How to use Astronomer/ Inventor Dr. Doug Duncan’s Solar Snap – The Eclipse App to safely take photos of an eclipse on your smartphone (made and sold by APO).3. How APO’s Eclipse Glasses for a Cause included custom APO eclipse glasses to benefit St Jude’s Children Research Hospital and the ALS Association.Many media stories also highlighted APO’s branded eclipse glasses customers, which included NASA (2 million eclipse glasses made), Indy 500 (100,000 people wore branded eclipse glasses at their biggest US viewing parties), Warby Parker (500,000 eclipse glasses were given out for free at their stores), Perot Museum, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and even a bride who made custom “diamond ring effect” eclipse glasses.As part of the preparation, Goody PR did extensive eclipse research, met with key spokespeople, provided media training, set up a Google Drive with a library of potential visuals, and managed the interview process with reporters and the client to ensure overall success. In addition, Goody PR’s team attended the 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse event on the direct eclipse path at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta to take action photos of people wearing APO’s eclipse glasses that were used in their 2024 Total Solar Eclipse coverage and digital marketing posts.Reflecting on this public relations program results, American Paper Optics CMO Jason Lewin, praised Goody PR, “Liz Kelly and her team’s enthusiasm, creativity, targeted media plan, follow-through and team approach to public relations all contributed to our overall business goal to sell 75 million eclipse glasses. Working as a team was a wonderful experience, and I and can’t thank Goody PR enough for the amazing experience! We will be keeping Liz on speed dial for any future PR needs.”ABOUT MARCOM AWARDS: The MarCom Awards recognize “outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs” and is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The AMCP is a 30-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. https://marcomawards.com/includes/MarCom%20News%20Release.pdf ABOUT GOODY PR: Goody PR is an Award-Winning PR Agency whose primary mission is to “Magnify Good through the Power of Positive Publicity”. The coast-to-coast team works primarily with clients who are Small Businesses, CEOs, CMOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Authors on public relations and digital marketing campaigns. To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, Pioneer PBS, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit https://goodypr.com

3 Winning PR Strategies - Total Solar Eclipse Glasses Campaign by Goody PR for American Paper Optics

