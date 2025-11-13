Brazil Hosts Leading Futurist Roger Spitz on the Americas Leg of Global Media & Speaking Tour

Roger Spitz - A Trusted Voice for Leading TV and Media Spitz, A World Authority on Disruption & Foresight Live CNN Interview with Roger Spitz (2025) Estadão Interview with Roger Spitz MIT Technology Review Closing Keynote by Spitz

Spitz Headlines MIT Technology Review, EmTech, Amcham, and Leading Innovation Forums; Featured Across CNN, Estadão, and Other Major Media Outlets

Roger Spitz — the world’s leading futurist on disruption and one of the most respected voices in his field — is redefining how we think about tomorrow.” — CNN

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil hosted Roger Spitz, a world leading futurist and bestselling author, on a landmark speaking and media tour, headlining flagship events including Amcham Talks, Future Hacker, and MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Summit. The month-long tour builds on his global authority, following landmark appearances across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia, and focused on urgent topics including artificial intelligence, systemic disruption, and the future of global dynamics.

Spitz, the preeminent global futurist and authority on strategic foresight, shared actionable insights with senior executives, innovation forums, and the world’s most prominent media. In Brazil, he highlighted the urgent imperatives facing leaders today - navigating exponential technologies, addressing volatile geoeconomics, accelerating the energy transition in the context of COP30, and understanding the complexities of a multipolar world.

KEY APPEARANCES ACROSS SÃO PAULO, RIO DE JANEIRO, AND SANTA CATARINA

As part of his America’s leg global tour (Sept-Nov 2025), Spitz delivered exclusive leadership keynotes and private boardroom strategy briefings to senior executives and board members across Brazil, Guatemala, Mexico, and major North American cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Boston, New York, Houston, Toronto, and Montreal.

Throughout Brazil, Spitz headlined a series of high-profile events and executive briefings, including:

• MIT Technology Review’s EmTech (São Paulo): Closing keynote, “Polycrisis or Polyprepared? Welcome to Metaruptions.”

• AMCHAM Talks (Campinas/SP): Headline Keynote, “The Future of Artificial Intelligence & Decision-Making in an Era of Systemic Disruption,” as part of the series The Intelligence Shift.

• Future Hacker: “The Mindset Shift - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World”

• StartSe (across Brazil): “Silicon Valley Insights: Updated AI Perspectives - The Future of Intelligence.”

• Manacá Partners: Executive Boardroom Keynote, “The Leadership Shift: Inspire Transformational Futures.”

• Lux Carbon Standard (Santa Catarina): Keynote on sustainable futures, climate foresight, and decarbonization strategies.

• Porto Seguro: Keynote, “The Future of Risk & Unpredictability in our Deeply Uncertain World.”



MEDIA ENGAGEMENTS: CONVERSATIONS ON THE FUTURE

“Recognized as the world’s #1 futurist on disruption and one of today’s most relevant keynote speakers, Roger Spitz delivers unmatched insight into systemic change, strategic foresight, and the future of uncertainty. His vision transcends business, technology, and leadership - reshaping how society needs to think about tomorrow.” - CNN

During his tour, Spitz participated in over a dozen interviews with top Brazilian media outlets, including CNN Brasil, Estadão, Jovem Pan, InfoMoney, MIT Technology Review, Revista The President, Startupi, and UOL, among others. Media conversations explored key themes, including:

• The one-year anniversary of his award-winning book, Disrupt With Impact, and its evolving insights.

• Emerging trends in AI and frontier technologies, drawn from his recent global keynotes and strategic foresight practice, Techistential.

• Practical strategies for leaders and organizations navigating systemic disruptions with informed optimism.

• His groundbreaking paper, The Future of Risk, and its implications for finance and predictability.

• His concept of Techistentialism, guiding individuals and organizations to remain relevant in the age of intelligent systems.

The Brazil tour marked another step in Spitz’s mission to provide leaders with the adaptive foresight and anticipatory tools required to become more resilient and future-prepared. He has previously spoken at over 50 major organizations, conferences, and institutions in Brazil, including corporate leaders (BASF, Claro TV, KPMG, Luiza Labs, Magalu), innovation & technology forums (Future Hacker, Rio Innovation Week, MIT Technology Review, StartSe, onono), thought leadership, governance, & educational institutions (Amcham Lab Global Talks, CNT, FDC, IBGC, Porvir, SEBRAE, SEB Educação), and media outlets (CNN Brasil, Estadão, Compass.UOL, Revista The President).

This coverage demonstrates how Spitz’s expert insights on systemic change, resilience, and future preparedness are resonating far beyond business, technology, and innovation audiences - entering broader public discourse with growing urgency and relevance.



DEEP ROOTS IN BRAZIL: A HISTORY OF IMPACT

Roger Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute have built a strong presence in Brazil through a history of keynote talks, executive education programs, and strategic foresight advisory. His latest book, Disrupt With Impact, has been a #1 bestseller on Amazon Brazil across multiple categories, including Business, Systems & Planning, Philosophy & Science, Business Software, and Entrepreneurship. He is also a regular columnist for MIT Technology Review Brasil.

This tour built on a foundation of work with leading Brazilian organizations across the corporate, institutional, and governmental sectors. Key initiatives include:

• Board Advisory Roles: Serving as a board member, including for Lux Carbon Standard (LuxCS), Brazil’s first carbon credit certifier.

• Finance, Risk & Uncertainty: Private series of keynotes and board briefings for Brazilian investment banks, asset managers, and insurance companies, including “Risk & Returns in the Era of Systemic Disruption, Unpredictability & Artificial Intelligence,” and “Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World”.

• DFI Nature & Climate Academy: Launched the Brazil chapter of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s Nature & Climate Academy in partnership with LuxCS in Santa Catarina. This DFI hub for sustainable transition strategy focuses on climate foresight, including innovative approaches to Brazil’s voluntary carbon markets and ecosystem-based decarbonization initiatives.

• Education & Learning: Providing expert testimony for Brazil’s National Chamber of Deputies’ Education Committee (Comissão de Educação da Câmara dos Deputados). Delivered keynotes, learning programs, and thought leadership articles to top organizations to reimagine education, including Bernoulli Educação, Maple Bear Global Schools, Grupo SEB, Porvir, and Teach the Future.

• Institutional Collaborations: Longstanding partnerships with Future Hacker, Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC), and StartSe.

Spitz’s ongoing work in Brazil - highlighted by case studies featured by the World Economic Forum and Illuminem - reflects his commitment to applying the Disruptive Futures Institute’s global frameworks to local challenges, from climate resilience to the future of work and anticipatory governance.



ROGER SPITZ’S GLOBAL SPEAKING TOURS & KEYNOTE SERIES

Top-ranked futurist and bestselling author Roger Spitz is a highly sought-after speaker, delivering actionable insights to leaders worldwide. As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Spitz has inspired thousands of organizations with his acclaimed speaking tours.

His recent and ongoing keynote engagements:

• The Visionary Trilogy: A new flagship keynote series that provides changemakers, investors, and policymakers with a framework to rethink their mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour: A blockbuster multi-city global tour, based on Spitz’s latest award-winning book, featuring interactive keynotes, Q&As, workshops, book signings, and media appearances.

• Special Edition Speaking Series on The Future of Finance, Predictability, & Risk: A timely series on the new paradigms of metaruptions reshaping risk, finance, and investments in deeply uncertain environments.

• “Futures Of” Series - Exploring Tomorrow’s Critical Frontiers: Immersive sessions on frontier domains - from climate foresight and AI ethics to hybrid industries - sparking essential conversations about the future of humanity, education, work, technology, healthcare, finance, and society.

With demand for his insights skyrocketing, Spitz continues to bring his voice to even more stages worldwide.

Looking to 2026, the public launch of Spitz’s new, globally-focused keynote series offers leaders, investors, and policymakers a powerful framework to rethink mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON ROGER SPITZ’S KEYNOTE SPEAKING

• Over more than a decade, Spitz has delivered over 500 keynotes to 100,000+ global leaders across six continents and 40+ countries.

• As Founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute, Spitz is ranked among the top futurist speakers worldwide by leading agencies, bureaus, publications, and organizations. Spitz received the Top Voice Award 2025 as most influential futurist shaping business, technology, and sustainability - and is ranked among the Top 10 global thinkers in management and leadership (Thinkers360).

• His talks focus on driving transformative change, anticipating unpredictable futures, and harnessing disruption for sustainable value creation.

• Spitz’s unique insights are highly sought after by CEOs, boards, and organizations seeking to enhance decision-making amid unpredictability.

• Drawing on exclusive research from the Disruptive Futures Institute and case studies from his Techistential foresight practice, Spitz’s headline keynotes deliver cutting-edge perspectives.

Be part of the conversation. To discuss booking a keynote for your team or clients:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

END ###



_________

BACKGROUND REFERENCE NOTES

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Before becoming a celebrated futurist, Roger Spitz was Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on over $25 billion of transactions. Today, he is recognized as a world-leading authority on systemic disruption and strategic foresight, a venture capitalist, and an expert advisor to the World Economic Forum. Spitz dedicates his career to advising boards, leadership teams, and investors on anticipating disruptions and creating sustainable value. As President of Techistential (futures intelligence practice) and Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute, he has delivered hundreds of keynotes globally. His frameworks, adopted by organizations worldwide, have been featured by Bloomberg, CNN, Fast Company, Gartner, INC. Magazine, Journal of Futures Studies, MIT Technology Review, and Global Peter Drucker Forum. Awarded the Top Voice Award 2025 as the most influential futurist shaping business, technology, and sustainability, and ranked among the Top 10 global thinkers in management and leadership (Thinkers360), Roger Spitz coined the term “Techistentialism” and is widely recognized for his seminal insights on the future of AI and strategic decision-making. Based in San Francisco, he is the author of the acclaimed, bestselling four-volume series The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption and the award-winning Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World.

Spitz’s latest bestselling book, “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World”, has earned five prestigious global awards, including:

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place Winner, Business & Enterprise (Non-Fiction)

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership

This growing recognition - from the publishing industry frontliners, cross-sector professionals, and passionate readers alike - underscores the urgent need for bold, effective frameworks to navigate the complexities of our rapidly evolving world.

ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

The Disruptive Futures Institute, headquartered in San Francisco, is the preeminent global think tank offering thought leadership, executive education, and strategic intelligence to empower organizations and changemakers worldwide. The Disruptive Futures Institute redefines futures studies and strategy by providing updated concepts, adaptive frameworks, and operational methodologies.

KEY EDUCATION FOCUS AREAS OF THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

The Disruptive Futures Institute’s approach blends real-world case studies with transformative educational experiences to address key areas of foresight, innovation, and sustainable change:

• Techistentialism: Ethical & Existential Foresight for shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence and decision-making.

• Anticipatory Practices: Corporate & Strategic Foresight to anticipate and shape the futures.

• Sustainable Futures: Climate Foresight & Sustainable Value Creation for long-term impact and resilience.

• Transformative Change: Complexity, Systems Thinking & Virtuous Tipping Points to disrupt with positive impact.

• Anticipatory Governance: Board, Leadership, & Investor Foresight Practice to steer organizations through unpredictability.

• Technology Foresight: Emerging Technologies, Design Fiction & Systems Innovation to create new possibilities.

• Philosophy & Zen Buddhism: To leverage invention, impact, and meaning, through Existential & Eastern philosophies.

• Agency & Storytelling: Shaping the futures through effective narratives.

ABOUT CNN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS

“Roger Spitz — the world’s leading futurist on disruption and one of the most respected voices in his field — is redefining how we think about tomorrow.” - CNN

CNN Brasil Money, ”Entrevista Especial com Roger Spitz , CEO do Disruptive Futures Institute”

• Citation: Spitz, R., and Irajá, V. “Entrevista Especial com Roger Spitz , CEO do Disruptive Futures Institute”. CNN Money Brasil, September 30, 2025.

• Official link: https://www.youtube.com/live/ruLNGJcHCq0

CNN Money Brasil, Entramos em mundo multipolar, diz Spitz ao CNN Money

• Citation: Spitz, R. “Entramos em mundo multipolar, diz Spitz ao CNN Money”. CNN Money Brasil, October 1, 2025.

• Official link:

https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/economia/macroeconomia/entramos-em-mundo-multipolar-diz-spitz-ao-cnn-money/

ABOUT MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW INTERVIEW & KEYNOTE

“Roger Spitz is a world authority in strategic foresight and systems innovation" - MIT Technology Review

To read about Roger Spitz’s closing MIT keynote:

• “Brasil sabe desobedecer a regras e é bom desobedecê-las”, diz Roger Spitz, MIT Technology Review

• Official link: https://mittechreview.com.br/emtech-2025-roger-spitz-metadisrupcoes/

ABOUT ESTADÃO EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS

The exclusive Estadão interview with Roger Spitz was recorded in São Paulo on October 17, 2025, under the title “Risco existencial da IA está em como ela afeta nossa liberdade de escolha,” by Bruno Romani.

Founded in 1875, Estadão is often compared to The New York Times or The Sunday Times for its depth and editorial independence. Roger Spitz was honored to contribute to a publication of record with such history and integrity. In the interview, Spitz explored key themes including:

• The existential risks of AI - not in dystopian or sci-fi terms, but in how it affects human agency, freedom, and choice.

• The concept of “Techistentialism” - examining the existential implications of technology and who is shaping whom.

• “Metaruptions” and the end of trends.

• The multipolar world and the future of uncertainty.

ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL (Official 5 mins)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.