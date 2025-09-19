Top Futurist Roger Spitz Embarks on Speaking & Media Tour in Brazil

Roger Spitz - A Trusted Voice for Leading TV & Media Roger Spitz Interview Spitz, A Leading Futurist Voice in Brazil The Visionary Trilogy Keynote Series by R Spitz MIT Technology Review Brasil - Spitz Column

Headlining MIT Technology Review’s EmTech, Amcham Talks, and Leading Innovation Forums, Spitz Shares Strategic Foresight in Times of Global Change

Always the most original keynotes: inspiring, provocative, and very entertaining… Participants walk away with actionable antifragile strategies.” — StartSe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed futurist and bestselling author Roger Spitz is launching a major speaking and media tour across Brazil this month, headlining flagship events including Amcham Talks and MIT Technology Review's EmTech Summit. The month-long tour builds on his global momentum from recent series in North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia, and will focus on the pressing issues of artificial intelligence, systemic disruption, and the future of global dynamics.

Spitz, a leading voice on strategic foresight, will share actionable insights with leaders across boardrooms, innovation summits, and national media platforms. His appearances in Brazil will address the urgency of learning to navigate exponential technologies, volatile geoeconomics, and a multipolar world.



KEY APPEARANCES ACROSS SÃO PAULO, RIO DE JANEIRO, AND SANTA CATARINA

Spitz will headline a series of high-profile events and private boardroom briefings throughout Brazil, including:

• MIT Technology Review’s EmTech: Spitz will deliver the closing keynote in São Paulo, titled “Polycrisis or Polyprepared? Welcome to Metaruptions.”

• AMCHAM Talks: He will present a keynote on “The Future of Artificial Intelligence & Decision-Making in an Era of Systemic Disruption,” as part of the series “The Intelligence Shift.”

• Manacá Partners: A boardroom strategy keynote titled “The Leadership Shift: Inspire Transformational Futures.”

• Lux Carbon Standard: A talk on sustainable futures, focusing on climate foresight and decarbonization strategies.



MEDIA ENGAGEMENTS: CONVERSATIONS ON THE FUTURE

During his tour, Spitz will participate in over a dozen interviews with top Brazilian media outlets, such as CNN Brasil, Jovem Pan, InfoMoney, MIT Technology Review Brasil, and UOL. Media conversations will explore key themes, including:

• The one-year anniversary of his award-winning book, Disrupt With Impact, and its evolving insights.

• Trends in AI and emerging technologies based on his recent global keynotes.

• Practical strategies for navigating systemic disruptions with a message of informed optimism.

• His groundbreaking paper, “The Future of Risk,” and its implications for finance and predictability.

• His concept of “Techistentialism” as a guide for individuals and organizations to remain relevant in the age of intelligent systems.

The Brazil tour marks another step in Spitz’s mission to provide leaders with the foresight and tools required to become more resilient and better future-prepared. He has previously spoken at over 50 major organizations, conferences, and institutions in Brazil, including Amcham Lab Global Talks, BASF, Claro TV, CNN Brasil, CNT (Confederação Nacional do Transporte), Compass.UOL, Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC), Future Hacker, IBGC (Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa), KPMG São Paulo, Luiza Labs, Magalu, Maple Bear, MIT Technology Review, onono, Rio Innovation Week, SEB Educação, SEBRAE, and StartSe.



DEEP ROOTS IN BRAZIL: A HISTORY OF IMPACT

Roger Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute have built a strong presence in Brazil through a history of keynote talks, executive education programs, and strategic foresight advisory. His latest book, Disrupt With Impact, has been a #1 bestseller on Amazon Brazil in multiple categories, and he is a regular columnist for MIT Technology Review Brasil.

This tour builds on a foundation of work with leading Brazilian organizations across the corporate, institutional, and governmental sectors. Key initiatives include:

• Board Advisory Roles: Serving as an board member, including for Lux Carbon Standard (LuxCS), Brazil’s first carbon credit certifier.

• DFI Nature & Climate Academy: Launching the Brazil Chapter of the DFI's Nature & Climate Academy, a global hub for sustainable transition strategy. In partnership with LuxCS, this Disruptive Futures Institute chapter focuses on climate foresight, including transforming Brazil’s voluntary carbon markets through innovative, ecosystem-based decarbonization initiatives.

• Reimagining Education: Spitz has provided expert testimony for the Education Committee of Brazil’s National Chamber of Deputies (“Comissão de Educação da Câmara dos Deputados”) in Brasilia. He has also delivered keynote talks, learning programs, and thought leadership articles to the leading Brazilian education players such as Bernoulli Educação, Maple Bear Global Schools, Grupo SEB, Porvir, and Teach the Future.

• Continued Institutional Collaborations: Spitz has a long history of partnerships with leading entities such as Future Hacker, IBGC, and StartSe.

His ongoing work in Brazil, which has been featured by the World Economic Forum and Illuminem, demonstrates a commitment to applying the Disruptive Futures Institute’s global frameworks to address complex, local challenges, from climate resilience to the future of work.



ROGER SPITZ’S GLOBAL SPEAKING TOURS & KEYNOTE SERIES

Top-ranked futurist and bestselling author Roger Spitz is a highly sought-after speaker, delivering actionable insights to leaders worldwide. As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Spitz has inspired thousands of organizations with his acclaimed speaking tours.

His recent and ongoing keynote engagements:

• The Visionary Trilogy: A new flagship keynote series that provides changemakers, investors, and policymakers with a framework to rethink their mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour: A blockbuster multi-city tour, based on Spitz’s latest award-winning book, featuring interactive keynotes, Q&As, workshops, book signings, and media appearances.

• Special Edition Speaking Series on The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance: A timely series on the new paradigms of metaruptions reshaping risk, finance, and investments in deeply uncertain environments.

• “Futures Of” Series - Exploring Tomorrow’s Critical Frontiers: Immersive sessions on frontier domains - from climate foresight and AI ethics to hybrid industries - sparking essential conversations about the future of humanity, education, work, technology, and society.

With demand for his insights skyrocketing, Spitz continues to bring his voice to even more stages worldwide.

Looking to 2026, the public launch of Spitz’s new, globally-focused keynote series offers leaders, investors, and policymakers a powerful framework to rethink mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON ROGER SPITZ’S KEYNOTE SPEAKING

• Over more than a decade, Spitz has delivered 500+ keynotes to 100,000+ global leaders across six continents and 40+ countries.

• Founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute, Spitz is ranked among the top futurist speakers by leading speaker agencies.

• His talks focus on driving transformative change, anticipating unpredictable futures, and harnessing disruption for sustainable value creation.

• Spitz’s unique insights are highly sought by organizations aiming to enhance decision-making amid unpredictability.

• Built on exclusive research from the Disruptive Futures Institute and case studies from the strategic foresight practice Techistential, Spitz’s presentations deliver cutting-edge perspectives.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Before becoming a celebrated futurist, Roger Spitz was Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on over $25 billion of transactions. Today, he is recognized as a world-leading authority on systemic disruption and strategic foresight, a venture capitalist, and an expert advisor to the World Economic Forum. Spitz dedicates his career to advising boards, leadership teams, and investors on anticipating disruptions and creating sustainable value. As President of Techistential (futures intelligence practice) and Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute, he has delivered hundreds of keynotes globally. His frameworks, adopted by organizations worldwide, have been featured by Bloomberg, CNN, Fast Company, Gartner, INC. Magazine, Journal of Futures Studies, MIT Technology Review, and Global Peter Drucker Forum. Consistently ranked in the Top 10 for Management Leadership (Thinkers360), Spitz is known for coining the term “Techistentialism” and for his influential writing on the future of artificial intelligence and strategic decision-making. Based in San Francisco, he is the author of the acclaimed, bestselling four-volume series The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption and the award-winning Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World.

Spitz’s latest bestselling book Disrupt With Impact has garnered the following awards:

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place Winner, Business & Enterprise (Non-Fiction)

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership

This growing recognition - from the publishing industry frontliners, cross-sector professionals, and passionate readers alike - underscores the urgent need for bold, effective frameworks to navigate the complexities of our rapidly evolving world.



ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

The Disruptive Futures Institute, headquartered in San Francisco, is the preeminent global think tank offering thought leadership, executive education, and strategic intelligence to empower organizations and changemakers worldwide. The Disruptive Futures Institute redefines futures studies and strategy by providing updated concepts, adaptive frameworks, and operational methodologies.

Roger Spitz Keynote Speaker Reel

