ETHIKA ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLABORATION WITH 310BABII

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethika , the globally recognized lifestyle brand synonymous with authenticity, culture, and self-expression, today announced an exclusive capsule collection collaboration with multi-platinum hip-hop artist 310Babii . The Signature Series Collection debuts November 13th, 2025, featuring two distinct designs that showcase the artist's unique aesthetic and cultural influence. He has garnered hundreds of millions of streams, with his breakout hit single “Soak City” surpassing 250 million streams on Spotify and nearly 50 million views on YouTube, solidifying his place as one of hip-hop’s most exciting new voices.A CREATIVE FUSION OF MUSIC AND FASHIONThis partnership reflects Ethika's commitment to collaborating with emerging artists and cultural influencers who embody authenticity and creative expression. The 310Babii x Ethika capsule resonates with the artist's diverse fanbase while introducing new audiences to Ethika's innovative approach to lifestyle apparel."We're thrilled to partner with 310 on this exclusive drop," said Godson Osawe, Brand Partnerships at Ethika. "His creative energy and cultural influence align perfectly with the Ethika DNA. This collaboration represents the intersection of music, fashion, and lifestyle that defines our brand. The two-design approach gives his fans real choice and creative expression. That’s what Ethika is all about.""Ethika has supported me from the beginning, showing up in Soak City, my first major video. Collaborating with them is important because it's bigger than just clothes," said 310Babii. "Ethika isn't just a clothing brand, they've been a staple in music and pop culture for years. Growing up, everyone wanted a pair, and you'd see your favorite artists wearing them. Now, being part of that legacy and adding my story to it means everything. It's full circle for me."TWO DESIGNS, INFINITE POSSIBILITIESThe capsule features two curated designs, “Brain Gang” and “Like Bow”, each offering distinct creative direction while maintaining a cohesive brand identity. Both designs showcase Ethika's signature quality, comfort, and durability. The “Like Bow” staple will be available at select retailers, including Snipes, Dick’s Sporting Goods, DTLR, and Tillys. All other items from the collection will be available exclusively at Ethika.com.STRATEGIC LAUNCH TIMINGLaunching November 13th, the capsule taps into holiday season momentum while giving fans immediate access to exclusive pieces celebrating 310Babii's artistry and creative vision.ETHIKA’S PROVEN COLLABORATION STRATEGYThis collaboration joins Ethika’s impressive roster of partnerships with Axell Hodges, Yailin La Más Viral, LaRussell, Natanael Cano, and numerous Grammy-winning artists and Olympic athletes. With over 500 members proudly representing the Ethika Familie, including athletes, musicians, streamers, creators, and media personalities. The brand’s reach extends across motocross, F1 racing, extreme sports, and global music culture. Ethika continues to stand as a true cultural identifier rooted in authenticity, creativity, and fearless self-expression.ABOUT ETHIKAEthika is a global lifestyle brand at the intersection of culture, music, sports, and fashion. Present in over 20 countries, Ethika continues to grow through strategic partnerships, innovative products, and authentic cultural engagement. The brand’s philosophy, “Don’t sell a product, sell an aspirational lifestyle,” guides every collaboration and creative endeavor.PRESS CONTACTEthika Inc.Lake Forest, Californiapartnerships@ethika.com | www.ethika.com MEDIA ASSETSHigh-resolution images of the Ethika x 310Babii capsule collection are available. For access, contact us at partnerships@ethika.com.

