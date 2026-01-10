Ethika and Dope As Usual Turn Years of Organic Alignment Into a Retail Moment

Dope As Yola and Marty Made It, co-hosts of the Dope As Usual podcast. Ethika x Dope As Usual Staple Collaboration

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Ethika , the globally recognized lifestyle brand rooted in authenticity, culture, and self-expression, today announced its first-ever retail collaboration with Dope As Usual Podcast, known for its deep community-driven influence, independence, and a leader in the Cannabis and street culture. The Dope As Usual x Ethika Staple Drop launches January 10, 2026.This collaboration introduces a co-branded Ethika staple design that reflects years of organic alignment between both brands. Built on shared values and long-standing mutual support, the drop represents a natural evolution of culture meeting retail, authentic, intentional, and community driven.A PARTNERSHIP ROOTED IN AUTHENTIC CULTUREThe Dope As Usual x Ethika collaboration marks a significant milestone as the Podcast’s first retail partnership, celebrating a journey defined by consistency, creativity and real connection. “We’ve been organically supporting for years,” said Marty. “This partnership represents quality, authenticity, community, and perseverance. We’re proud to have this be our first retail collaboration and look forward to more Dope drops.”LAUNCH DETAILS & AVAILABILITYThe Dope As Usual x Ethika staple will be available beginning January 10, 2026, at:• Ethika.com• Zumiez stores across the United States and CanadaFans should also look out for in-store activations at select Zumiez locations, with dates and locations to be announced soon.ETHIKA’S CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO CULTURE“Dope As Usual represents everything Ethika stands for, authenticity, perseverance, and real community,” said Jamison Proctor, Director of Strategic Objectives, Ethika. “This collaboration reflects the power of long-term, organic relationships and our commitment to bringing culturally relevant partners into retail in a meaningful way. It’s just the beginning.”ABOUT DOPE AS USUALDope As Usual is an official Spotify partner and a culture-driven media platform built on authenticity, independence, and community. Known for unfiltered conversations and real storytelling across music, entrepreneurship, and cannabis culture, the platform has grown into a trusted voice for creatives and fans worldwide. Founded in February 2021, with over 250 published episodes till dates, led by Marty O’Neill (Marty Made It) and Thomas Araujo (Dope As Yola), Dope As Usual has cultivated a loyal global audience through its Spotify partnership, where the podcast ranked as the #1 show with over 50,000 monthly listeners in 2025. Across its YouTube channels and social platforms, the brand reaches millions of subscribers and followers, supported by an engaged fanbase that continues to elevate its influence. The duo also made history as the first podcast pair to ever take the TED stage, further solidifying their cultural impact.ABOUT ETHIKAFounded at the intersection of culture, creativity, and self-expression, Ethika has spent the last 25 years building more than a brand, it has built a movement. Known for bridging music, sports, and street culture, Ethika collaborates with artists, athletes, and creators who shape what’s next, not just what’s trending.As Ethika celebrates its 25th year in business, dubbed Ethika25, the brand is ushering in a new era of culturally impactful drops, immersive retail activations, and community-driven experiences, continuing to push culture forward with authenticity and intention.Click here to shop the Staple drop - https://www.ethika.com/shop/dope-as-usual PRESS CONTACTEthika Inc.Lake Forest, California📧 partnerships@ethika.com | 🌐 www.ethika.com MEDIA ASSETSHigh-resolution images of the Dope As Usual x Ethika Staple Drop are available upon request. Please contact partnerships@ethika.com for access.

