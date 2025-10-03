Ethika Joins Forces with the American Cancer Society to Take Strides Toward a Future Without Breast Cancer

Participants can register at makingstrideswalk.org/inlandempire.

Every step we take is for the fighters, the survivors, and the families who inspire us. That’s why our slogan, ‘With You Everywhere,’ has never meant more” — Godson Osawe, Brand Partnerships, Ethika Inc

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethika is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the American Cancer Society (ACS) as the official “Hope and Familie Partner” for this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. On Saturday, October 4th, at 7:00 AM, the Chino community will gather at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710, to walk in unity, raise awareness, and fuel hope for survivors and families everywhere.More than just a walk, Making Strides is a celebration of courage, resilience, and community. Survivors, caregivers, loved ones, and supporters come together with one common goal: to save lives and move closer to a world without breast cancer. Registration begins at 6:30 AM, the welcome at 7:00 AM, and the walk at 7:30 AM.As part of its Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative, Ethika will donate $1 from every unit sold of its special release, “ Courageous Bloom ,” to ACS and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Ethika will also be activating at the event, creating an inspiring space to unite participants and amplify the message of hope.“This is more than a campaign, it’s a yearly tradition that reflects our deep commitment to supporting those who need it most,” said Godson Osawe, Brand Partnerships at Ethika, Inc. “Ethika is more than just a clothing brand, it’s a community. Every step we take is for the fighters, the survivors, and the families who inspire us. That’s why our slogan, ‘With You Everywhere,’ has never meant more.”Julie Pizzitola, Senior Development Manager of Centralized Community Fundraising at ACS, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Ethika. Their dedication to awareness, survivors, and families helps us continue advancing our mission to end breast cancer as we know it.”This year, Ethika is proud to highlight Jaymie Moriarity as the winner of its “Courageous Survivor” recognition. A three-time cancer survivor, Jaymie’s powerful story of resilience and hope — rooted in her faith and strengthened by the love of her support system, continues to inspire. She was recently featured at Ethika’s headquarters in Lake Forest, where she toured the state-of-the-art facility and recorded an upcoming interview to share her journey and encourage others currently battling breast cancer.Participants can register at makingstrideswalk.org/inlandempire Together, we will walk. Together, we will fight. Together, we will make strides toward a future without breast cancer.About EthikaFounded in 2001, Ethika is a leading lifestyle and underwear brand built on authenticity, self-expression, and community. Based in Lake Forest, California, Ethika’s mission extends beyond apparel — it’s about creating a movement that inspires confidence and connects people worldwide. Through innovative product design, impactful partnerships, and meaningful initiatives, Ethika lives its promise: “With You Everywhere.”

Ethika is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the American Cancer Society (ACS) as the official “Hope and Familie Partner”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.