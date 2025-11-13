FIA and UNITAR Launch Second Phase of Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life Programme in Asia-Pacific

Through a combination of in-person workshops, online learning, and expert mentoring, the SM4A4L programme equips participants with practical tools, knowledge, and methodologies to design evidence-based interventions aimed at improving mobility and safety outcomes.

FIA President Mr Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated:

The Asia-Pacific region faces a number of challenges in road safety, and this programme will play a vital role in driving improvements by building a strong community of practice among our Member Clubs and government authorities. It will empower them to work together to make mobility safer for everyone across the region.

The launch event was attended by FIA Senate President and President of the Real Automóvil Club de España (RACE), Mr Carmelo Sanz; Director of the Division for People and Social Development and Head of the CIFAL Global Network, Mr Alex Mejia; Director of the RACE Foundation and CIFAL Madrid, Mr Ignacio Fernández; and President of FIA Region II, Mr Greig Craft, among others.