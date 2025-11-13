Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,056 in the last 365 days.

FIA and UNITAR Launch Second Phase of Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life Programme in Asia-Pacific

Through a combination of in-person workshops, online learning, and expert mentoring, the SM4A4L programme equips participants with practical tools, knowledge, and methodologies to design evidence-based interventions aimed at improving mobility and safety outcomes.

FIA President Mr Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated:

The Asia-Pacific region faces a number of challenges in road safety, and this programme will play a vital role in driving improvements by building a strong community of practice among our Member Clubs and government authorities. It will empower them to work together to make mobility safer for everyone across the region.

The launch event was attended by FIA Senate President and President of the Real Automóvil Club de España (RACE), Mr Carmelo Sanz; Director of the Division for People and Social Development and Head of the CIFAL Global Network, Mr Alex Mejia; Director of the RACE Foundation and CIFAL Madrid, Mr Ignacio Fernández; and President of FIA Region II, Mr Greig Craft, among others. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FIA and UNITAR Launch Second Phase of Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life Programme in Asia-Pacific

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more