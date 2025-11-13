CIFAL JEJU STRENGTHENING REGIONAL CAPACITY TO COMBAT AI-ENABLED TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIMES

The workshop featured sessions addressing various dimensions of AI-enabled crimes. Experts examined AI-driven financial crimes, exploring how criminals leverage generative AI for large-scale phishing attacks and sophisticated money laundering operations. Participants gained insights into the misuse of AI for content creation, deepfakes to overcome biometric checks, and automated agents that conduct convincing fraudulent conversations.

Sessions also focused on AI-facilitated human trafficking and sexual exploitation, highlighting how criminal networks exploit AI tools to recruit, control, and exploit victims across borders. The disinformation session introduced participants to the current landscape of AI-generated false narratives and sophisticated detection-evasion tactics, presenting frameworks such as the PCR (Prepare, Curb, Respond) approach and anticipatory strategies to mitigate misinformation.

Recognising that AI serves as a dual-use technology, the workshop also explored its potential for crime prevention and investigation. Participants learned about AI applications in digital forensics, including AI-powered detection tools that enhance the speed, accuracy, and scale of investigations. Discussions addressed critical challenges around the admissibility and reliability of AI-generated evidence in cross-border cases, emphasising the need for stronger collaboration between law enforcement, industry, and regulators.