UNITAR Concludes Collaborative Leadership for Social Development Workshop

The final day, 12 November, centred on transforming learning into concrete strategies and action plans for collaboration in the last phase of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Mr Mejia explored pressing global challenges, such as persistent social inequalities and the need for poverty-to-prosperity transitions, highlighting the role of collaboration in addressing them. He referenced the UNDP’s work on Poverty-to-Prosperity Transitions launched at the 2025 World Summit for Social Development in Doha.

Participants then worked in teams to develop strategies that promote effective collaboration within their respective institutions. Through an interactive exercise, they identified actions to strengthen partnerships and ensure their leadership practices contribute directly to social development goals.

Finally, Ms May East, Author and Director of the Cities Programme of the UN House Scotland, presented a case study on Gender-Transformative Leadership in Cities, highlighting how inclusive and gender-responsive leadership can drive sustainable urban development.

In his closing remarks, Mr Mejia commended participants for their commitment and engagement, underscoring that:

Collaborative leadership remains essential to achieving the vision of a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world.

