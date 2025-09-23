Recording Artist DC Sniper set to release debut album this fall

DC Sniper (Recording Artist)

The DC Pop-Up Experience is coming to major cities in promotion of DC Sniper’s upcoming album “Welcome to the Upside,” which is slated for a November release.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston’s most eligible bachelor, rising star DC Sniper, who was searching for love in new single “Nights Like This,” officially announces his first DC Pop-Up live experience in the city that raised him. Fresh off the heels of a successful press run for three singles released from his highly anticipated EP, “Welcome to the Upside,” recording artist DC Sniper takes a break from recording to bring these live performances to his fans this fall.While in the studio recording new music, DC Sniper came to the realization that his team really connected with his first song “Nights Like This” off of his upcoming EP “Welcome to the Upside.”“When you’ve got somebody you vibe with, they’re never far away. Even with the distance and you wishing they were with you right now. It’s one of the reasons I made “Nights Like This”. It’s one of my first complete songs, it became the catalyst for me to push myself to make more music.” - DC SniperThe smooth melodic single about distant lovers was released as a second single, right after his hit “Sunday Funday.” The catchy single made to show love to Houston’s Sunday party scene, became DC’s choice for song of the summer and subsequently was released on August 3rd, 2025. “Sunday Funday” showcases the rapper’s Houstonian roots as he pays homage to his hometown and the rich culture that impacted the trajectory of his musical career. The world was first introduced to DC Sniper, the recording artist, through “Sunday Funday”, his versatility was able to shine through with his smooth Southern flow on layered West Coast inspired beats. This was the beginning of how DC decided to bring a little bit of Houston culture to major cities across the US in what is now known as the DC Pop-Up Experience. Dates and locations will be officially announced soon.Musically, DC Sniper’s ability to tap into pockets of sub-genres from rhythm and blues, to hip-pop and rap— paired with his high energy personality that highlights his undeniable star quality, critics are already calling him a talent to watch for as he steps into the genre-defying artist role.DC Sniper’s “Welcome to the Upside” EP is slated for a fall release date of November 11th, 2025. For more information or to learn more about Rapper, Recording Artist and Entrepreneur visit: www.dcsnipermusic.com Shad “DC Shad” Nebo AKA DC SNIPER is a first generation Nigerian American recording artist, songwriter, rapper and actor. He is originally from Houston,Texas and is notably known for his hit single Sunday Funday which was released worldwide on August 3, 2025.A proud Nigerian with four siblings, DC Shad grew up surrounded by culture, ambition, and hustle. That same energy drives his creative genius and entrepreneurial spirit. Whether he’s in the studio, behind the wheel of a luxury car, or building a business from the ground up, DC brings sharp intellect, fearless curiosity, and natural leadership into everything he touches.DC SHAD SOCIAL MEDIAInstagram: @dc.shadTwitter: @dcshadTikTok: @dcsnipermusicWebsite: www.dcsnipermusic.com

