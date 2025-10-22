Mark J.P. Hood Continues His Breakout Run in New Terry McMillan Film Alongside Co-Star Karrueche Tran

Mark J.P. Hood and Karrueche Tran (Preach, Pray, Love)

Lifetime Unveils Network’s New Film Trailer, “Preach, Pray, Love” By New York Times Bestselling Author Terry McMillan Slated to Premiere November 8th

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark J.P. Hood, the Award Winning actor, director and star of Lifetime’s critically acclaimed film franchise, Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie, is on an unstoppable film streak starring in two Lifetime Network films back to back. November 8th marks the official premiere date of Mark J.P. Hood’s latest film, Lifetime masterpiece Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love, which has a newly released trailer that captures the charm and on screen chemistry between his character, Pastor Kyrus, and embattled platinum-selling rapper Charlie Jones (Karrueche Tran). The beautiful story of finding yourself in your faith through love and redemption is told in such a refreshing, poignant and breathtaking way.“As a real life PK, getting to play the character of PK, a pastor like my father, feels like a full circle moment. My parents’ faith and love have always grounded me, so this one is truly for them. What excites me most about this film is how it explores love in an unorthodox, honest way. It’s not perfect, it’s real, and that’s the kind of love I believe in. To step into a story that blends faith, romance, and authenticity means a lot to me.” - Mark J.P. HoodBorn and raised in Chicago’s storied performing arts scene, Mark J.P. Hood is a proud theatre kid turned leading man who approaches every project with depth and intention. In 2024, Hood took on one of his boldest roles yet, portraying “King,” a serial kidnapper in Lifetime’s critically acclaimed Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie. The film was executive producedby Garcelle Beauvais and is now available on Netflix.Starring alongside Naturi Naughton, the rising star grounded his performance in deep research and a genuine passion for shedding light on the crisis of missing Black women and girls, an epidemic that’s far too often ignored. “Black women and girls go missing every day, and we don’t talk about it enough,” Hood says. “I’ve always stood at the intersection of art, storytelling and purpose.” Now, Hood is excited to return to Lifetime under very different circumstances, as a charismatic young pastor navigating love and faith in Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love.Audiences also know Hood as the heartthrob breakout star of the hit workplace comedy series Churchy, the BET+ Original Series created by Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks. Now in its second season, the show is bigger, sharper, and even more hilarious, with fans continuing to fall for Hood’s lovable portrayal of Rodney Joseph, the church’s quick-witted public relations expert and musical director. The new season debuted to a warm hometown celebration in Chicago at XL FEST, hosted by Artsoul Radio & Actor Empowerment Summit, where Churchy received an enthusiastic reception. This season, Hood was promoted to Producer, further showcasing his multifaceted artistry both on and off camera. In addition to his on screen role, he arranged and vocal-produced portions of the series’ music, a full-circle moment for fans who first discovered his powerhouse voice on NBC’s The Voice (Season 9).“It feels as if the role of Rodney was made specifically for me, it’s a dream come true to be able to bring life to his character. My father is a Pastor, I grew up singing in the Church and I was a theatre kid. It’s been such a blessing to be able to bring all of my experiences and talents to this role.” - Mark J.P. HoodMark J.P. Hood is an actor, director, and creative force from the Southside of Chicago whose work bridges the worlds of television, film, and theater with charisma and conviction. He stars alongside Karrueche Tran in Lifetime’s Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love and co-stars opposite Kevin Fredericks in the BET+ original series Churchy, a sharp workplace comedy where Hood’s performance as Rodney Joseph blends comedic timing with emotional sincerity.In a striking tonal shift, Hood received critical acclaim for his portrayal of King in the Lifetime Original Movie Abducted at HBCU, showcasing his dramatic chops in a story that’s as gripping as it is timely. His TV credits span hit series: Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Chicago PD, The Resident and Black Monday.

