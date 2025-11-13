Bushwick Kitchen Brings Bold Flavor to Holiday Gifting with Curated Condiment Sets

This season, Bushwick Kitchen’s curated gift sets are a flavorful fit for a variety of people on your holiday list The Weak Knees Sriracha trio include Gochujang, Super Spicy, and Curry Srirachas Bushwick Kitchen is making holiday shopping a little easier—and tastier—with its line of gift-ready condiment sets

Bushwick Kitchen crafts gourmet honeys, srirachas and hot sauces perfect for foodies, spice lovers, hosts, and anyone who loves to elevate meals.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bushwick Kitchen , the small-batch condiment company known for transforming everyday meals into extraordinary culinary moments, is making holiday shopping a little easier—and tastier—with its line of gift-ready condiment sets. Crafted in the United States, Bushwick Kitchen products are equal parts pantry staple and indulgent surprise, designed to delight everyone from adventurous home cooks to casual flavor seekers.Celebrity chef Bobby Flay even called the brand’s lineup “crazy good and a great gift,” making it a top choice for food lovers.This season, Bushwick Kitchen’s curated gift sets are a flavorful fit for a variety of people on your holiday list:- For the foodie friend: The Bees Knees Honey Gift Set, featuring infused, raw, artisanal honeys that shine on cheese boards, baked goods, cocktails and more.- For the spice lover: The Three Knees Spicy Gift Set, a fiery combination of honey, maple syrup, and sriracha that adds kick to sweet and savory dishes alike.- For the holiday host: The Weak Knees Sriracha Gift Set, a wildly popular collection that brings bold, versatile flavor to the table..For coworkers, teachers or stocking stuffers: Individual bottles of Bushwick Kitchen favorites, from indulgent, buttery maple syrups to spicy srirachas.“We’ve always believed condiments should inspire joy and creativity in the kitchen,” explained Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen. “Our gift sets make it easy to share that joy, whether you’re shopping for the ultimate foodie, a spice-obsessed friend or the holiday host who already has everything and doesn’t need another bottle of wine.”Founded in Brooklyn in 2014 with the launch of its first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, Bushwick Kitchen has grown into a cult favorite with more than 15 gourmet condiments spanning honeys, maple syrups, srirachas and hot sauces. All products are crafted in small batches with bold flavor at their core.Bushwick Kitchen gift sets are available now at BushwickKitchen.com and Amazon — perfect (and convenient) for gifting, hosting, and holiday meal inspiration. Be sure to also follow the brand on Instagram to stay up-to-date on the holiday promotions they will be offering throughout the rest of the year.About Bushwick KitchenBushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey – all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.

