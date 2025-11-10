The Boon of Wireless Joins Wirelo, Expanding Industry Insights and Innovation Coverage

Founded in 2024 and hosted by industry veteran Jon Horovitz, The Boon of Wireless has quickly become a trusted voice for professionals across MVNOs, 5G, wireless innovation, and telecom strategy.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boon of Wireless , a leading podcast and media platform dedicated to the wireless industry, has officially joined Wirelo, a technology-driven platform empowering wireless retailers and vendors. This partnership marks a significant step in connecting thought leadership and innovation within the wireless and telecom ecosystem.Founded in 2024 and hosted by industry veteran Jon Horovitz, The Boon of Wireless has quickly become a trusted voice for professionals across MVNOs, 5G, wireless innovation, and telecom strategy. Each week, Horovitz interviews the executives, innovators, and thought leaders driving the next wave of growth in the wireless industry.Under the new agreement, The Boon of Wireless will now operate under the Wirelo brand, with Horovitz continuing as host to maintain the show’s engaging format and expert-driven insights.“Our mission at Wirelo has always been to create meaningful connections and empower innovation across the wireless ecosystem,” said Arun Upadhyay, CEO and Founder of Wirelo. “Bringing The Boon of Wireless into our platform allows us to elevate those conversations even further, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the industry’s most influential voices.”Adds Jon Horovitz, Host of The Boon of Wireless, “I’m thrilled to partner with Wirelo and continue growing The Boon of Wireless under their innovative umbrella. This collaboration will help us reach a wider audience and provide even greater insight into the technologies, trends, and people shaping the future of wireless.”Listeners can expect the same high-quality content with even more access to exclusive interviews, trend analysis, and expert commentary. Together, Wirelo and The Boon of Wireless will continue their shared mission to inform, inspire, and connect the wireless community.About WireloWirelo is a B2B marketplace and technology platform for the wireless industry. It connects dealers and vendors across the U.S., enabling seamless collaboration, access to carrier-approved products, and data-driven tools that drive growth and efficiency.About The Boon of WirelessLaunched in 2024, The Boon of Wireless ( https://theboonofwireless.com ) is a premier podcast dedicated to wireless innovation, telecom strategy, and industry insights. Hosted by Jon Horovitz, the show spotlights the leaders and disruptors defining the future of connectivity.

