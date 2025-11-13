Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on Nov. 13 and 14, 2025

MARYLAND, December 11 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Council will vote to meet in proposed closed sessions; HHS Committee will receive an update on Services to End and Prevent Homelessness

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. At both meetings, the Council is expected to vote to meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation or performance evaluation of an appointee, employee or official over whom it has jurisdiction under Section 3-305(b)(1) of the General Provisions Article of the Maryland Code. The topics are the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation or performance evaluation of an appointee, employee or official over whom it has jurisdiction.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. to receive an update on Services to End and Prevent Homelessness within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More details on the agenda item are provided below.

Department of Health and Human Services, Services to End and Prevent Homelessness

Update: The HHS Committee will receive an update on Services to End and Prevent Homelessness within DHHS, which provides emergency assistance to help residents remain housed, administers rental subsidy programs, and manages contracts and services for emergency shelter, transitional shelter and permanent supportive housing programs.

The purpose of the update is to provide information leading into the winter season, during which time the risk of illness or death for individuals without stable housing increases. The update will also provide information about security services at emergency shelters, the Continuum of Care Program, Short-Term Housing and Resolution Program and the Rental Assistance Program.

