Proposed CASA Policy Opens Door for FlyOnE to Expand Australia’s Electric Aircraft Fleet and Commercial Pilot Training

Interior of Pipistrel Commercial Electric Aircraft FlyOnE's expanding electric aircraft trainer fleet Electric Pipistrel aircraft soars over Western Australia's Fremantle Harbour

Australia’s first electric aviation company, FlyOnE Pty Ltd, welcomes a proposed change by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA)

This is a significant regulatory evolution for Australian advanced-air-mobility. It provides a practical pathway for electric and hybrid aircraft to enter service sooner..” — Korum Ellis, CEO and Founder

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s first electric aviation company, FlyOnE Pty Ltd , has welcomed a proposed change by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) that would enable the import and operation of additional Pipistrel electric aircraft for commercial pilot training and passenger transfer services — extending far beyond the current limits of the sport aviation category.Under the proposed amendment to Regulation 21.025 of the Civil Aviation Safety Regulations 1998 (CASR), CASA would remove certain state-based restrictions and empower the Part 21 Manual of Standards (MOS) to define clear criteria for type certification of foreign non-civil aircraft in the restricted category for special purpose operations.A corresponding amendment to Regulation 21.185 would then allow a special certificate of airworthiness to be issued for these aircraft in Australia.FlyOnE CEO Korum Ellis said the change is a “pragmatic and forward-thinking step” that recognises the rapidly maturing global electric aircraft sector.“This policy gives CASA the flexibility to assess modern electric aircraft on their design data and service history — not just the country they come from.It means we can now look at bringing in additional Pipistrel electric aircraft that meet strict international safety standards and use them for real commercial operations — including passenger transfers and full commercial pilot training,” Mr Ellis said.Currently, FlyOnE’s Pipistrel Alpha Electro fleet is limited to recreational and sport aviation training activities under existing category constraints.The proposed Part 21 policy change would allow the company to expand additional electric aircraft into broader operations, enabling CASA-approved commercial activities such as:Air taxi and charter services on short regional routes;Commercial and institutional pilot training using zero-emission aircraft; andDemonstration and research flights supporting Australia’s transition to clean aviation.“This is a significant regulatory evolution for Australian advanced-air-mobility.It provides a practical pathway for electric and hybrid aircraft to enter service sooner, creating immediate economic and environmental advantages and world-class training opportunities,” Mr Ellis added.FlyOnE said it will continue to engage with CASA throughout the consultation period and provide industry feedback supporting clear and evidence-based airworthiness criteria within the Part 21 MOS.Once implemented, the new framework is expected to strengthen Australia’s position as an Asia-Pacific leader in sustainable aviation, attracting local investment, manufacturing partnerships, and next-generation training initiatives.FlyOnE also confirmed that it is in the final stages of its transition to a public unlisted company, opening new pathways for strategic investors and institutional partners ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO).This milestone will allow FlyOnE to accelerate the rollout of its hybrid and electric aircraft programs, expand regional infrastructure, and strengthen Australia’s leadership in sustainable air transport.About FlyOnEFlyOnE Pty Ltd is Australia’s first fully electric and decarbonised aviation company, operating under CASA Parts 135, 138 and 141.The company provides air-taxi services at scale, scenic and charter flights, aerial work operations, and institutional pilot training through its brands Rottnest Air Taxi, Lilypad Air Taxi, and FlyOnE Skycademy.FlyOnE has delivered more than 1,350 commercialised electric flight hours and operates a growing fleet of electric, hybrid, and low-emission aircraft across Western Australia and beyond.

Australia's electric plane network is now flying

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.