A new Era of fully-managed aviation finance leasing unlocked in Australia's richest state

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE Pty Ltd, Australia’s first fully electric and decarbonised aviation company, has partnered with Voltaic Capital Pty Ltd (AFS 546569), supported by Growth Advisory and Capital’s leasing division as an authorised representative, to deliver fully managed aircraft leasing solutions nationwide. This partnership expands FlyOnE’s access to aviation finance, enabling the company to offer both legacy aircraft and next-generation electric and hybrid aircraft to new owners and operators.The program offers investors and operators a turn-key leasing solution that includes aircraft procurement, financing, operations management, and all scheduled servicing and maintenance. This removes the traditional barriers to aircraft ownership, while supporting the rapid growth of pilot training , charter services, and regional connectivity in Australia.“Through our partnership with Voltaic Capital, FlyOnE can now open the skies to a much broader group of owners and operators,” said Korum Ellis, CEO and Founder of FlyOnE. “We are creating a platform where investors can access stable returns from aircraft assets, while operators gain access to fully maintained, compliant aircraft without the burden of upfront capital or complex management.”The launch comes as demand for aircraft leasing grows globally, with smaller general aviation aircraft becoming increasingly important for pilot training, charter, and emerging air mobility services. FlyOnE’s offering is unique in combining traditional aircraft finance with next-generation electric and hybrid aircraft options, supporting Australia’s aviation industry through its decarbonisation journey.FlyOnE’s value structure goes far beyond operations. Flight operations are a necessary enabler, but the company’s true value and intellectual property lie in its early-mover supply chain control and leadership. By securing a dominant position in the sourcing, leasing, continued airworthiness, and overhaul of both legacy and next-generation aircraft, FlyOnE is establishing itself as the market leader in aircraft supply and lifecycle management. In addition, FlyOnE is persueing high-value IP stake holding agreements with industrial partners at the root of these supply chains, ensuring long-term control, profitability, and scalability in a rapidly evolving aviation market.Key highlights of the Next-Gen Aircraft leasing program include:Fully managed lease structure with predictable monthly costsInclusive digitally managed scheduled service and maintenance under CASA complianceOptions for legacy training and charter aircraft as well as next-generation electric and hybrid platformsInvestor pathway into aviation assets with long-term capital securityAccess for operators to fleet capacity without upfront purchase costsThe fully managed leasing model complements FlyOnE’s existing operations in Part 135 Air Charter, Part 141 Pilot Training, and Part 138 Aerial Work, while positioning the company as a leader in aviation finance, supply chain integration, and sustainable fleet growth.

