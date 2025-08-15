Australian Electric Aviation leader Receives 8-Figure Lead Investment Offer from NYC firm, Prepares for IPO

Next Gen air Taxi aircraft will service a growing demand of low altitude air transport services FlyOnE has been conducting passenger electric air operations at scale since 2021. Pictured here is Silicon Valley investor Bill Tai with founder Korum E flying Electric above Perth City Flight Training, supplemented with Electric aircraft, is saving cadets up to 20% in cost and 50% in emissions over legacy training methods

FlyOnE Pty Ltd, Australia’s pioneering electric and low-emissions aviation company, has received a committed eight-figure Post IPO lead investment offer

This investment offer marks a pivotal moment for FlyOnE. We are evaluating it carefully to ensure it aligns with our long-term vision as we prepare for a public listing.” — Korum E, Founder and CEO

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE Pty Ltd, Australia’s pioneering electric and low-emissions aviation company, has received a committed eight-figure Post IPO lead investment offer under a binding term sheet, which the company is currently evaluating as part of its IPO readiness process. If accepted, the investment would drive large-scale production, market expansion, and accelerate FlyOnE’s planned ASX listing.With IPO preparations already underway, Pre-IPO investment contributors will accelerate the company to targeting a lions share of the 15 year forecast $17 billion Australian 2–6 seat aircraft sales market and the $68 billion global pilot training sector (30% of that sector in APAC).FlyOnE’s vertically integrated model spans aircraft sales, pilot training, air taxi operations, aerial survey, cargo services, and proprietary charging infrastructure — creating a complete ecosystem for the emerging low-altitude economy.FlyOnE's Proven Market Leadership- Over 180,000 commercial electric passenger kilometres flown.- More than 1,800 electric aircraft passenger movements.- 50+ electric pilots trained or in training — the only certified operator delivering electric pilot pathways in Australia.- Operational Part 141 (pilot training), Part 135 (air charter) and Part 138 (Survey and Air Work) approvals.- Exclusive distribution and pre-order agreements with leading global OEMs across six aircraft models.- Strategic Growth InitiativesManufacturing the world’s most efficient 6-seat hybrid-electric fixed wing Air-Taxi aircraft, scalable to 200 units per year per regional production site.- Expansion of FlyOnE’s air taxi network to multi-city operations.- Deployment of smart charge node hardware with 50–80% ROI potential.- Entry into autonomous and piloted long-range survey and cargo markets.CEO Statement This investment offer marks a pivotal moment for FlyOnE,” said Korum Ellis, CEO and Founder of FlyOnE. “We are evaluating it carefully to ensure it aligns with our long-term vision as we prepare for a public listing. Our goal remains clear — to electrify aviation in Australia and beyond, eliminating leaded fuels in aviation and making flying electric aircraft as accessible as booking a rideshare.”About FlyOnEFounded in 2020, FlyOnE is Australia’s first vertically integrated electric and hybrid aviation company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships, and proprietary technology, FlyOnE delivers sustainable air transport solutions spanning aircraft import, manufacturing, training, operations, and infrastructure.

Australia's electric plane network is now flying

