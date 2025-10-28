ATWT Looks to Expand Board of Directors and Implement Strategic Changes
Company Unveils Plan for Diversification and Rapid Growth via Multiple Acquisitions
ATWEC Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:ATWT)TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- a leader in residential construction and vehicle technologies (the “Company”), today unveiled its plan to implement rapid strategic
corporate changes, including the launch of a new business model, expanding its Board of Directors,
and changing its name and trading symbol, as it seeks to uplist its stock to Nasdaq by year-end 2026.
The Company’s Board of Directors, led by new CEO Josh Ploch, unanimously approved the agenda,
including the Company’s new business plan and corporate vision, focusing on building the organization
through growth by acquisition, in order to increase assets and overall shareholder value.
As part of this evolution, ATWT will diversify its portfolio beyond its core subsidiary, The Birch
Company, a trusted name in residential construction. The Company has already identified several potentials
acquisition targets, and is now engaged in negotiations for either purchase or joint venture with
two profitable companies, intended to bolster the Company’s core businesses.
The transition to a holding company framework will allow ATWT to explore various investments in
complementary industries, which will in turn foster innovation and long-term value creation for
shareholders. Ploch discussed the Board’s new strategy further, portfolio of companies that harness
cutting-edge technologies and creative market opportunities, positioning them for sustained
success in their respective markets. Our entire team is pressing
ahead with a renewed sense of urgency, and shareholders can expect further details of our plan
and our target acquisitions to be released in the near future.”
The Company has begun its search for highly skilled and dynamic business leaders in order to provide
strategic direction and leadership as it grow its management team for 2026 success.
ATWT tentatively has plans to expand the Board by adding 2-3 highly qualified new members in the months ahead.
Additionally, the Board is now working to finalize a plan for a short-term offering to raise critical working
capital, which will be utilized to strengthen operations, pay certain short-term liabilities, and get into
accounting and legal compliance, so that ATWT will get to “Current Information” on the OTC Markets, in
order to get its name changes and new stock symbol, in anticipation for an uplist to a national market by
year-end. The Company plans to announce further details on its plan in the weeks ahead.
Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to ATWT’s plan for strategic
changes and expansion of management on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company’s website,
www.atwec.com.
About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):
ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, Assembled Products, and SafeBus Technologies,
is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979.
ATWT has developed unique child safety technology which protects children and gives parents
and teachers ‘peace of mind’. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol
“ATWT”, and the Company’s website is www.atwec.com.
About The Birch Company:
The Birch Company is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries,
dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes,
and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and
innovation, Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US.
