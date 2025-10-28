ATWT Looks to Expand Board of Directors and Implement Strategic Changes

Company Unveils Plan for Diversification and Rapid Growth via Multiple Acquisitions

ATWEC Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:ATWT)

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- a leader in residential construction and vehicle technologies (the “Company”), today unveiled its plan to implement rapid strategiccorporate changes, including the launch of a new business model, expanding its Board of Directors,and changing its name and trading symbol, as it seeks to uplist its stock to Nasdaq by year-end 2026.The Company’s Board of Directors, led by new CEO Josh Ploch, unanimously approved the agenda,including the Company’s new business plan and corporate vision, focusing on building the organizationthrough growth by acquisition, in order to increase assets and overall shareholder value.As part of this evolution, ATWT will diversify its portfolio beyond its core subsidiary, The BirchCompany, a trusted name in residential construction. The Company has already identified several potentialsacquisition targets, and is now engaged in negotiations for either purchase or joint venture withtwo profitable companies, intended to bolster the Company’s core businesses.The transition to a holding company framework will allow ATWT to explore various investments incomplementary industries, which will in turn foster innovation and long-term value creation forshareholders. Ploch discussed the Board’s new strategy further, portfolio of companies that harnesscutting-edge technologies and creative market opportunities, positioning them for sustainedsuccess in their respective markets. Our entire team is pressingahead with a renewed sense of urgency, and shareholders can expect further details of our planand our target acquisitions to be released in the near future.”The Company has begun its search for highly skilled and dynamic business leaders in order to providestrategic direction and leadership as it grow its management team for 2026 success.ATWT tentatively has plans to expand the Board by adding 2-3 highly qualified new members in the months ahead.Additionally, the Board is now working to finalize a plan for a short-term offering to raise critical workingcapital, which will be utilized to strengthen operations, pay certain short-term liabilities, and get intoaccounting and legal compliance, so that ATWT will get to “Current Information” on the OTC Markets, inorder to get its name changes and new stock symbol, in anticipation for an uplist to a national market byyear-end. The Company plans to announce further details on its plan in the weeks ahead.Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to ATWT’s plan for strategicchanges and expansion of management on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company’s website,About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, Assembled Products, and SafeBus Technologies,is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979.ATWT has developed unique child safety technology which protects children and gives parentsand teachers ‘peace of mind’. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol“ATWT”, and the Company’s website is www.atwec.com About The Birch Company:The Birch Company is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries,dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes,and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence andinnovation, Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US.Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of theSecurities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, asamended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisionsof the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements"describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by wordssuch as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft","eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to amultitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, orresults to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, includingthe risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-lookingstatements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s disclosure information.All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and maybe the trademarks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, andare used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.For more information, please visit www.atwec.com or contact:Josh PlochPresident & CEO

Legal Disclaimer:

