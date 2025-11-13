Blog highlights new advanced practice provider leadership structure principles 

A blog by Michelle Schweitzer, executive director of advanced practice providers at WakeMed Health and Hospitals, and Dawn Mutchko, principal consultant at AdVantage Advanced Practice Consulting, explains how the Advanced Practice Providers Leadership Advisory Group created the APP Leadership Structure Principles to help hospitals and health systems support the increasing contributions of APPs in care delivery. READ MORE

