$6.8 Million to Support Policing in the City of Regina

November 12, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), is providing $6.8 million to the City of Regina as part of the Municipal Police Grants program in 2025-26. This grant will support 49 police positions in the city.

"Supporting safe and secure communities through targeted policing initiatives is a priority for our government," MLA for White City-Qu'Appelle Brad Crassweller said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod. "Today's funding announcement will help enhance the City of Regina's ability to address safety concerns and create a safe place to live, work and raise a family."

The Municipal Police Grants will support targeted policing initiatives in the City of Regina, including:

Three positions with the Internet Child Exploitation program to investigate online child exploitation with other government agencies;

Nine Crime Reduction Team members to increase police visibility, target drug trafficking and firearms, gather intelligence and prosecute street gangs;

Two Saskatchewan Trafficking and Response Team (STRT) positions to address illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking violations;

Two members of the Missing Persons Task Force to investigate missing person cases; and

Three Police and Crisis Team positions to provide a coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Funding is also provided to support 10 Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) police positions to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities. A portion of this funding - $900,000 - is provided by SGI to support five of the 10 CTSS positions in Regina.

"On behalf of the City of Regina, I want to thank the Government of Saskatchewan and SGI for this vital investment in public safety," Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski said. "This funding strengthens our ability to respond to the evolving needs of our community and ensures our police service has the resources to protect residents, support vulnerable individuals, and build a safer, more resilient Regina for everyone."

The grant will also support programs aimed at holding repeat offenders accountable for their crimes, including one position with the Serious Violent Offender Response program, which uses comprehensive community safety plans and collaboration between police, Probation Services and Public Prosecutions to reduce reoffending.

"We hear every day from our community that safety is a top priority," Regina Police Service Acting Chief Lorilee Davies said. "We can't create a safer city alone. Partnerships like this one, with the provincial government, help provide much-needed resources to get more officers on the street to hold offenders accountable and prevent further victimization."

The Government of Saskatchewan has provided financial support to Saskatchewan police services through the Municipal Police Grants program since 1998. In 2025-26, the province is funding targeted policing initiatives to support 160 municipal police positions in nine municipalities across Saskatchewan.

