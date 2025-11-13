Scott Moe Returns to Saskatchewan After Meeting with Indian Government

CANADA, November 13 - Released on November 12, 2025

Yesterday, Premier Scott Moe travelled to the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara Region of Ontario to meet with Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, and officials of the Indian delegation. The bilateral meeting focused on steps to remove tariffs on yellow peas and areas of mutual interest including potash, uranium and agri-food products.

"Saskatchewan and India continue to have a strong relationship," Moe said. "We will keep engaging at the highest levels of the Indian government to promote Saskatchewan and Canada as a secure and sustainable source of pulse crops and other food products."

Saskatchewan is vital to providing increased food and energy security the world needs.

Since 2020, the Saskatchewan India trade and investment office has been invaluable to supporting the province's engagement across India. Last February, the province led a mission to India to attend the Pulses Conclave and help Saskatchewan-based companies connect with prospective Indian partners and investors.

The province has worked hard to maintain its relationship with India, which is one of the province's largest and most important trading partners. In 2024, the province exported $1.5 billion to the country, up 12.2 per cent from 2023. Top commodities exported to India included lentils, peas and potash.

Saskatchewan exports 70 per cent of all it produces, and the province continues to diversify its export markets for the health of the economy.

In 2024, Saskatchewan's real GDP hit $83.6 billion, the highest year on record for the province. This is a 3.1 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024 and outpaces the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan also increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second-highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

