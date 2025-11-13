Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team Investigating in Custody Death in Saskatoon Police Detention

CANADA, November 13 - Released on November 12, 2025

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at approximately 10:19 a.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) regarding an in-custody death at the SPS Detention Unit.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On November 11 at approximately 8:53 a.m., SPS members were dispatched in response to a 911 call reporting that a five-year-old child had been assaulted with a weapon. SPS members arrived at the location of the call, a residential address on the 300 block of Avenue Q South in Saskatoon, and at approximately 8:59 a.m. the subject of the call, a 35-year-old male, was taken into custody following a brief physical struggle.

The male was transported to SPS headquarters, arriving at approximately 9:24 a.m., where, following a second physical struggle, the male was placed inside a cell. Almost immediately after he was placed inside the cell, the male was observed to be in medical distress. The male was immediately removed from the cell and first aid was provided by police and paramedics. Additional EMS personnel arrived at SPS headquarters and attempted life-saving measures on the male, but at approximately 10:08 the male was pronounced deceased.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and seven SIRT investigators was deployed to SPS headquarters to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the male's arrest and detention, and the cause of his death. The SPS Serious Assault Unit will maintain responsibility for the investigation of the male's actions leading up to his arrest, including the alleged assault related to the five-year-old, as well as an alleged assault involving a 40-year-old female. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

-30-

