New Legislation Expands Legal Name Change and Name Registration Options

CANADA, November 13 - Released on November 12, 2025

Today, Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill introduced legislation that will remove certain limitations to naming standards people often face when registering a birth or marriage, or when requesting a legal name change.

The Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2025 and The Change of Name Amendment Act, 2025 modernize legislation to better meet the needs of Saskatchewan's diverse and growing population.

"As our province’s population continues to grow, we are introducing legislative amendments to address common barriers people encounter when they want to name their baby or request a name change," Cockrill said. "The removal of the maximum number of surnames, as an example, will provide greater flexibility to register different naming conventions, and remove some unnecessary hurdles that have become apparent in recent years. Removing the requirement for spousal notification on name change requests will also help to provide greater safety and security for Saskatchewan people experiencing intimate partner violence."

Key changes include:

Addressing current surname limitations, allowing for more than two surnames to be registered;

Permitting registration of single names - also known as mononyms - when the name holds cultural or religious significance;

Removing the requirement to provide proof that a spouse is aware of a name change request to protect privacy and personal safety;

Expanding the list of agencies that can be notified of a name change, including law enforcement; and

Enhancing the ability of the Registrar to issue certificates or make necessary amendments to registrations without requiring a court order.

The Change of Name Amendment Act, 2025 will lay the foundation for upcoming regulatory changes which will expand the list of designated offences that would prevent those convicted of serious crimes from legally changing their name, a commitment made in the 2025 Throne Speech.

The amendments are supported by police and public agencies who rely on proper identification when working with the public, as well as other vital statistics agencies across Canada. In addition to improving how vital event certificates and legal name change requests are managed, these changes better align Saskatchewan legislation with other jurisdictions.

Every year approximately 1,000 Saskatchewan residents request a legal name change.

The legislation will come into force by order of the Lieutenant Governor in Council.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media desk

eHealth Saskatchewan

Email: ehs.communications@ehealthsask.ca