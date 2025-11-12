Lebanon Man Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Lebanon, Oregon, man made his initial appearance today for possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) after being linked to images and groups on social media platforms, including Instagram and Telegram.

Jeremy Russell Bodell, 52, has been charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, on October 4, 2021, Instagram reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) the distribution of a single video between user “Kildrak Fireblade” and another user depicting child pornography. NCMEC identified Bodell as the likely subscriber of the phone number associated with the Instagram account “Kildrak Fireblade.”

In September 2025, during an investigation into CSAM trading groups, which are invite-only, non-public chat groups, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) came across the username “dax,” who was associated with the same phone number previously identified by NCMEC as belonging to Bodell. The username “dax” was a member of 15 separate CSAM trading groups, which share images, videos, and cloud storage links depicting CSAM. Phone records verified Bodell as the subscriber of the phone number associated with these accounts.

On November 7, 2025, HSI executed a federal search warrant at Bodell’s residence, person, and vehicle. During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement seized Bodell’s cell phone and found evidence of CSAM, including membership in CSAM groups on social media applications, such as Telegram. Bodell’s gallery in his phone also contained saved images and videos of CSAM material.

During an interview, Bodell told investigators he was previously accused of sex abuse. HSI is investigating these allegations. At the end of the interview, Bodell was arrested for possession of CSAM.

Bodell made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was ordered released with conditions pending further court proceedings.

This case is being investigated by HSI. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eliza Carmen Rodriguez.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document the victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims each time their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.

This case was brought in collaboration with Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.