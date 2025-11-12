Governor Abbott Celebrates Launch Of Nasdaq Texas

TEXAS, November 12 - November 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the announcement by Nasdaq, Inc. to launch their own Texas financial exchange, Nasdaq Texas. Nasdaq Texas will be a new dual listing venue aimed to expand services across the state and grow investment opportunities to U.S investors.

“Texas is the financial services capital of America," said Governor Abbott. "With another financial exchange coming to Texas, Nasdaq Texas cements our state as a global economic leader and will help further grow our leading financial industry. I thank Nasdaq for choosing Texas for their expansion and look forward to working together to keep Texas the financial hub of the nation."

In March, Governor Abbott joined Nasdaq at a luncheon announcing their new regional headquarters in Dallas.

During Governor Abbott's tenure, Texas has attracted more than 325 corporate headquarters. As the eighth largest economy in the world and home to Fortune 500 headquarters, Texas also has the largest financial services workforce in the United States, now surpassing New York.

Nasdaq Texas is expected to become operational in 2026, pending regulatory approvals.