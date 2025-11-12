Governor Abbott Reappoints Riggs To Evergreen Underground Water Conservation District

TEXAS, November 12 - November 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Weldon Riggs to the Evergreen Underground Water Conservation District for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The District is required to preserve, protect, conserve, and recharge the underground water in Wilson, Atascosa, Karnes and Frio counties.

Weldon Riggs of the Black Hill Community in Atascosa County is a cattle rancher, raising angus cattle in Atascosa and Bexar counties. He is a member and former director of Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas and member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Texas State Teachers Association. Additionally, he is a committeeman for the San Antonio Livestock Exposition School Tours Committee, construction co-chair for Christmas Village Ministries, ag representative for the South Central Texas Regional Water Planning Group Region L, member of the Blackhill Volunteer Fire Department, board member of the South Texas Weather Modification Association, and records sexton and former president of the Oak Island Cemetery Association. Riggs received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences and a Master of Education in Agriculture Education from Texas A&M University.