Governor Abbott Reappoints Lewis As Sabine River Compact Administration Commissioner

TEXAS, November 12 - November 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Michael H. “Mike” Lewis as Sabine River Compact Administration Commissioner for a term set to expire on July 12, 2031. The Commissioners are responsible for administering the provisions of the Sabine River Compact entered into by Texas, Louisiana, and the United States.

Michael H. “Mike” Lewis of Newton is an investigator with the Newton County District Attorney. He is a board member on the Jasper/Newton County Health Board and a member of the Newton County Investment Committee and the Newton County Bid Review Committee. Additionally, he is a county committee member for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and a member of Rainbow Masonic Lodge #735. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1970 to 1971, at which point he received an honorable discharge. Lewis received a Bachelor of Science from Sam Houston State University.