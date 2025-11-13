Veracity Forensics and eDiscovery Today Announce Educational Partnership

Veracity Forensics & eDiscovery Today to educate industry professionals on best practices & solutions for litigation, investigation & other legal disputes.

Veracity is excited about partnering with eDiscovery Today and we believe partnering with eDiscovery Today communicates our commitment to serve the eDiscovery community.” — Chip Koons, CEO of Veracity Forensics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veracity Forensics , a premier provider of digital forensic and internal investigations, expert witness testimony, and data collections, today announced a new educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today , the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.This collaboration enables Veracity Forensics and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on best practices and solutions for navigating today’s evolving landscape of digital evidence to support litigation, investigation and other legal disputes needs.“Veracity is excited about partnering with eDiscovery Today and supporting the eDiscovery community”, said Chip Koons, CEO of Veracity Forensics. “As a digital forensic investigation firm, our team understands a solid foundation of defensibility is paramount to all legal matters. At Veracity, we have the experience, resources, and people to build that solid foundation, whether for our forensic investigation projects, or to support our law firm and eDiscovery partners. We believe partnering with eDiscovery Today communicates our commitment to serve the eDiscovery community.”“In today’s modern data world, understanding how to maintain the integrity of digital evidence has never been more important, nor has it ever been more complex” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to be working with the Veracity Forensics team to educate legal and eDiscovery professionals on proven methods and best practices for forensic preservation, collection and analysis of digital evidence!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than fourteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About Veracity ForensicsLicensed by the State of Texas, Veracity Forensics is a leading provider of digital forensic investigations, expert witness testimony, and discovery services. Veracity Forensics’ experts collect, preserve, analyze, report and testify on evidence using proven methods. Reliability, accuracy, and defensibility are the company’s touchstones as they protect admissibility and optimize effectiveness for their clients. The company’s forensic expertise includes computers, mobile devices, network and cloud applications, as well as audio and video files. For more information, visit https://veracity-forensics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.