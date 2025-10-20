ReVia to Debut Hive Secure at NetDocuments Inspire 2025: Purpose-Built for Legal Data

Hive Secure, a real-time security monitoring & alerting module within Hive, will make its official debut as ReVia sponsors the NetDocuments Inspire Conference.

Law firms and corporate legal departments are under more pressure than ever before. Hive Secure gives teams the tools to protect data and maintain trust; without slowing down their practice." — Frank Perrone, Co-Founder and CEO of ReVia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReVia , a legal-tech innovator transforming how organizations manage and protect data, today announced the launch of Hive Secure , a real-time security monitoring and alerting module within its flagship Hive platform. The new solution will make its official debut as ReVia sponsors the NetDocuments Inspire Conference , October 20–22 in Phoenix, Arizona, where attendees can see the module in action and learn how it integrates with Hive to safeguard sensitive legal content.Purpose-Built for Legal SecurityHive Secure is designed to give legal and enterprise teams immediate visibility into risky activity and potential threats — ensuring data remains safe, compliant, and under control.Unlike traditional SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) tools, Hive Secure is purpose-built for the NetDocuments environment, eliminating the noise and complexity that come with forcing a generic security solution into a specialized ecosystem.“We’ve seen firms try to plug standard SIEM tools into NetDocuments, but they just don’t deliver meaningful results,” shared an AM Law 200 firm. “When we started feeding logs into Hive Secure instead, we finally saw clear outcomes like actionable insights, real-time alerts, and visibility tailored to how legal teams actually work.”Real-Time ProtectionHive Secure continuously monitors activity across systems, instantly flagging potential breaches or policy violations. Whether it’s an unusual login attempt at 2 a.m. or an accidental overexposure of permissions on a sensitive case file, Secure alerts IT and security teams before the risk escalates.Key Benefits:• Real-Time Alerts: Detect suspicious activity the moment it happens.• Role-Based Access Control: Ensure the right people have the right access, every time.• Compliance Tracking & Reporting: Simplify audits with automated, transparent reporting.• Risk Behavior Identification: Spot and correct accidental misconfigurations or risky user actions.Built for the Way Legal Teams Work“Law firms and corporate legal departments are under more pressure than ever before,” said Frank Perrone, Co-Founder and CEO of ReVia. “Between evolving privacy regulations, rising client expectations, and the constant threat of cyberattacks, security can’t be left to chance. Hive Secure gives teams the tools to protect data and maintain trust; without slowing down their practice.”“Firms are working too hard to get answers out of their DMS. Hive Secure was built to deliver them,” added Ian Tighe, Co-Founder and CRO of ReVia.Hive Secure builds on the strength of the Hive suite, which already powers governance, secure transfer, and discovery for law firms and corporate legal departments. With Secure, IT and security teams gain a solution built specifically to prevent breaches and ensure compliance before risk becomes reality.More Information:To learn more, request a personalized demo, or explore the full Hive platform, email hive@revia.ai or visit www.revia.ai/hive/

Legal Disclaimer:

