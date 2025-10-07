ReVia Unveils Hive Discover: Reinventing eDiscovery for a Faster, Smarter, More Defensible Future

Hive Discover to empower organizations to conduct fast, compliant, and defensible searches across the platforms where modern communication actually happens.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal teams today face unprecedented challenges in managing exploding volumes of data. From Slack messages and WhatsApp chats to enterprise file shares and cloud email systems, the communications landscape has outpaced the tools traditionally used for investigations, litigation, and regulatory response. Slow, expensive, and incomplete discovery processes put organizations at risk financially, operationally, and reputationally. ReVia ’s Hive Discover was built to change that.Meeting the Challenge of Modern DiscoveryFor CIOs, IT directors, and legal professionals, three pain points dominate the eDiscovery conversation:• It takes too long and costs too much. Discover cuts discovery time and costs by instantly surfacing relevant data and streamlining collections into review platforms for full case analysis.• Key communications are too easy to miss. Discover performs real-time search across 100+ channels, from Slack and Teams to WhatsApp and Gmail, ensuring every relevant message, document, and file is captured and defensible.• Compliance and reporting are burdensome. Discover automates audit-ready reports and logs, reducing manual effort while keeping teams aligned with regulatory requirements.Imagine the Difference• A lawsuit requires pulling every document, chat, or email tied to a specific custodian. Hive Discover surfaces the data instantly.• A regulator demands an audit trail for sensitive communications. Hive Discover generates the report in real time.• An internal investigation hinges on missed Slack or WhatsApp messages. Hive Discover ensures the full picture is always found.Product Highlights• Instant Search & Review: Quickly find emails, chats, documents, and metadata across 100+ communication channels.• Flexible Review Integration: Push collected data directly into the review environment of your choice.• Automated Compliance & Reporting: Real-time, defensible reporting to meet regulatory and client requirements.• Secure & Scalable: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and defensible retention frameworks.• Comprehensive Channel Coverage: From Slack and Teams to SharePoint, Gmail, and WhatsApp; Hive Discover captures it all.Transforming the eDiscovery ExperienceDiscover empowers law firms, investigators, and compliance staff to conduct fast, compliant, and defensible searches across the platforms where modern communication actually happens. “Discovery has long been one of the most resource-intensive and stressful parts of litigation and compliance,” said Frank Perrone, CEO of ReVia. “With Hive Discover, we’re giving legal teams the ability to surface the truth faster and with greater confidence. It’s about reducing cost and risk while building trust with clients and regulators.”More InformationDiscover is available immediately as part of the Hive platform. To learn more, request a demo, or explore how Discover can reshape your eDiscovery workflows, visit www.revia.ai/hive/discover

