ALAN RICKMAN ARCHIVE OF ICONIC FILM MEMORABILIA GOES TO PROPSTORE'S WINTER AUCTION

Heavily-Annotated Personal Shooting Script – DIE HARD (1988)

Propstore, a leading film and television memorabilia auction house, will present The Alan Rickman Archive as part of its upcoming Winter Auction.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans and collectors will have a unique chance to honor the life and legacy of one of Britain’s most beloved performers. Propstore, a leading film and television memorabilia auction house, will present The Alan Rickman Archive as part of its upcoming Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Running December 5–7, 2025, the event will feature over 1,300 rare and iconic items from across film and television history.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Just in time for the festive season, the auction features two standout lots from the late Alan Rickman’s most beloved Christmas classics, Die Hard (1988) and Love Actually (2003).From his unforgettable turn as Hans Gruber, Rickman’s heavily annotated, personal shooting script from Die Hard, complete with notes on some of the film’s most quotable lines, is estimated at $39,600 - $79,200. In contrast, yet equally synonymous with the holidays, Propstore’s auction features some incredible lots from Love Actually, including Rickman’s personal hand-annotated shooting script, letters from writer-director Richard Curtis, crew items and production ephemera, estimated at $3,960 - $7,920.Building on Rickman’s blockbuster legacy, the catalogue also showcases treasures from his other iconic roles. From Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) comes a bound, hand-annotated shooting script with accompanying photo, estimated at $13,200 - $26,400.And no tribute to Rickman would be complete without Harry Potter, where he immortalised Severus Snape. A script page from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), autographed by Rickman alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, carries a pre-sale estimate of $3,960 - $7,920.The three-day Live Auction begins daily at 3:00 PM (GMT) / 7:00 AM (PST). Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding is available throughout the three days.– Day 1 (Dec 5): Public in-room bidding at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone bidding– Days 2 - 3 (Dec 6 & 7): Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.The final day will be dedicated to “The Day of Animation”, showcasing more than 300 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.Propstore is also hosting a special two-day public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London, opening Tuesday, November 25, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/propstore-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1916868538399 Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/462 Top lots from the Alan Rickman Archive to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– DIE HARD (1988) The Alan Rickman Archive: Heavily-Annotated Personal Shooting Script, Revised Script Pages and Production Ephemera est. $39,600 - $79,200 (£30,000 - £60,000)– ROBIN HOOD: PRINCE OF THIEVES (1991) The Alan Rickman Archive: Bound Primary Hand-Annotated Shooting Script and Photo est. $13,200 - $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000)– LOVE ACTUALLY (2003) The Alan Rickman Archive: Personal Hand-Annotated Shooting Script, Letters from Richard Curtis, Crew Items and Production Ephemera est. $3,960 - $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) The Alan Rickman Archive: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman and Cast-Autographed Script Page est. $3,960 - $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000)– SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (1995) The Alan Rickman Archive: Hand-Annotated Shooting Script, Handwritten Notes, and Production Ephemera est. $5,280 - $10,560 (£4,000 - £8,000)– GALAXY QUEST (1999) The Alan Rickman Archive: Bound Hand-Annotated Personal Shooting Script, Revised Script Pages, Handwritten Notes, Behind-the-Scenes Photos, Crew Clothing and Production Ephemera est. $5,280 - $10,560 (£4,000 - £8,000)– THE WINTER GUEST (1997) The Alan Rickman Archive: Bound Personal Hand-Annotated Shooting Script, Clapperboard and Ephemera est. $5,280 - $10,560 (£4,000 - £8,000)– TRULY, MADLY, DEEPLY (1990) The Alan Rickman Archive: Bound Personal Annotated Scripts, Behind-the-Scenes Photographs, Cello Notes and Personal Messages est. $3,960 - $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000)Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO, commented on the upcoming event: “The Alan Rickman Archive offers a remarkable insight into the mind of one of Britain’s most respected actors. Each piece in this collection tells part of his story, reflecting not only the films he made but also the dedication, humour and creative spirit that defined his career. Propstore is proud to present this unique opportunity for fans and collectors to celebrate his extraordinary legacy.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ezfahx7akcfy44cqwhd8o/ACrt4N3qrKJ0_Tunv479jB8?rlkey=n1m0pshlqho363dyq2zzmxb8a&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

