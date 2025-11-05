THE HOLIDAYS COME EARLY: PROPSTORE’S $10.5 MILLION AUCTION FEATURING LOVE ACTUALLY, ELF, DIE HARD & MORE CINEMA ICONS

Buddy’s (Will Ferrell) hero elf costume from “Elf” (2003) Alan Rickman's heavily annotated personal shooting scripts from “Die Hard” (1988)

Propstore is thrilled to bring collectors an extraordinary lineup—from the festive joy of Elf to the timeless adventure of Indiana Jones and the interstellar legacy of Star Wars.” — Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and television memorabilia auction houses, is once again unwrapping cinematic treasures this holiday season. The company’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will take place from 5–7 December 2025, featuring more than 1,350 rare and extraordinary lots valued at a combined estimate of $10.5 million.From festive favorites to intergalactic icons, the auction showcases a remarkable range of props, costumes, animation artwork, and collectibles from some of cinema’s most enduring classics.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Just in time for the holiday season, this winter auction will be led by Buddy’s (Will Ferrell) hero elf costume from “Elf” (2003). Screen-matched to the famous elevator scene in which Buddy pushes every button to see them light up, the costume originates from the film’s producer, Jon Berg. Capturing the warmth and humor of Jon Favreau’s modern Christmas classic, this festive favorite is expected to achieve between $132,000–$264,000 (£100,000 and £200,000).Adding to the festive spirit is a poignant selection from the personal archive of the late Alan Rickman. Among the highlights are heavily annotated personal shooting scripts from “Die Hard” (1988) and “Love Actually” (2003). Both films have become enduring holiday favorites, showcasing Rickman’s remarkable range from the suave villainy of Hans Gruber to the bittersweet romance of Harry. Each lot is estimated between $3,960–$7,920 (£3,000 and £6,000), offering fans an intimate insight into the creative process of one of Britain’s most cherished performers.Fans of Star Wars are in for a treat – Boba Fett's (Jeremy Bulloch) hero screen, photo, and serial number-matched EE-3 carbine blaster from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) is one of the star lots of the auction. According to all known archival research and photographic evidence, this is believed to be the only original hero EE-3 carbine blaster used by Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back. A true relic of the Star Wars universe and the weapon of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter, it carries a pre-sale estimate of $462,000–$924,000 (£350,000 – £700,000).Continuing the action-adventure theme, the auction features Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) fedora from Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984). Made specifically for the second installment with a refined, tapered crown design by the Herbert Johnson Hat Company, this character-defining piece of cinematic adventure is estimated between $198,000–$396,000 (£150,000 and £300,000).The three-day Live Auction begins daily at 3:00 PM (GMT) / 7:00 AM (PST). Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding is available throughout the three days.Day 1 (Dec 5): Public in-room bidding at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone biddingDays 2–3 (Dec 6–7): Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.The final day will be dedicated to “The Day of Animation”, showcasing more than 300 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.Propstore is also hosting a special two-day public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London, opening Tuesday, November 25, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/propstore-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1916868538399 Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/462 Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with pre-sale estimates) include:– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Boba Fett's (Jeremy Bulloch) Hero Screen, Photo, and Serial Number-Matched EE-3 Carbine Blaster Est. $462,000 – $924,000 (£350,000 – £700,000)– INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) fedora Est. $198,000 – $396,000 (£150,000 – £300,000)– ELF (2003) Buddy’s (Will Ferrell) screen-matched hero Elf costume Est. $132,000 – $264,000 (£100,000 – £200,000)– SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007) Spider-Man’s (Tobey Maguire) symbiote suit with lenses Est. $99,000 – $198,000 (£75,000 – £150,000)– BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) / BACK TO THE FUTURE PART III (1990) Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) Hoverboard Est. $79,200 – $158,400 (£60,000 – £120,000)– SUPERMAN III (1983) Superman’s (Christopher Reeve) cape Est. $79,200 – $158,400 (£60,000 – £120,000)– THE SHINING (1980) Jack Torrance’s (Jack Nicholson) stunt axe Est. $66,000 – $132,000 (£50,000 – £100,000)– SCREAM (1996) Screen-matched Ghostface mask Est. $66,000 – $132,000 (£50,000 – £100,000)– THE MATRIX RELOADED (2003) / THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS (2003) Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) complete ecclesiastical ensemble Est. $66,000 – $132,000 (£50,000 – £100,000)– FIGHT CLUB (1999) Tyler Durden’s (Brad Pitt) costume with photo-matched red leather jacket Est. $52,800 – $105,600 (£40,000 – £80,000)– THE GOONIES (1985) Mikey’s (Sean Astin) screen-matched map doubloon Est. $52,800 – $105,600 (£40,000 – £80,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint) screen-matched and autographed hand-me-down robe Est. $52,800 – $105,600 (£40,000 – £80,000)– DIE HARD (1988) The Alan Rickman Archive: Alan Rickman’s heavily-annotated personal shooting script, revised pages, and production ephemera Est. $39,600 – $79,200 (£30,000 – £60,000)– THE RED SHOES (1948) Victoria Page’s (Moira Shearer) red shoes Est. $26,400 – $52,800 (£20,000 – £40,000)– GAME OF THRONES (TV SERIES, 2011–2019) SFX baby dragon Viserion Est. $26,400 – $52,800 (£20,000 – £40,000)– PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL (2003) Will Turner’s (Orlando Bloom) screen-matched bloodied cursed Aztec medallion necklace Est. $33,000 – $66,000 (£25,000 – £50,000)– TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY (1991) The Terminator’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) autographed motorcycle jacket Est. $19,800 – $39,600 (£15,000 – £30,000)– MEN IN BLACK (1997) Agent J’s (Will Smith) suit ensemble Est. $15,840 – $31,680 (£12,000 – £24,000)– HOOK (1991) Tinker Bell’s (Julia Roberts) costume Est. $7,920 – $15,840 (£6,000 – £12,000)– LOVE ACTUALLY (2003) The Alan Rickman Archive: Alan Rickman’s Personal Hand-Annotated Shooting Script, Letters from Richard Curtis, Crew Items and Production Ephemera Est. $3,960 – $7,920 (£3,000 – £6,000)Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO, commented on the upcoming event: “As the year draws to a close, Propstore is thrilled to bring collectors an extraordinary lineup—from the festive joy of Elf to the timeless adventure of Indiana Jones and the interstellar legacy of Star Wars. Each piece is a tangible piece of storytelling history, connecting fans directly to the films that shaped their imaginations.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images, and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vq941m8t2l34526p9zxtt/AFwnJ4u-TsF9nldAILgQmeQ?rlkey=j4po2gecr1ed8v6b77kua02vz&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.