BOUNTY OF THE GALAXY: RARE STAR WARS PROPS HEADLINE PROPSTORE’S WINTER ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA AUCTION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Wars fans and collectors are in for a galactic celebration as Propstore, the auction house behind the highest-priced Star Wars item ever sold at public auction this past summer—a $3.65 million sale of Darth Vader’s Hero Lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back*—marks the 45th anniversary of Irvin Kershner’s 1980 classic with an extraordinary selection of Star Wars artifacts as part of its upcoming winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Taking place from December 5–7, 2025, the event will feature more than 1,300 rare and iconic lots from across film and television history.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:The collection is led by one of the rarest artifacts from the Star Wars galaxy—Boba Fett’s (Jeremy Bulloch) hero screen, photo, and serial number-matched EE-3 Carbine Blaster from The Empire Strikes Back (1980). Only one example was created for production and was long believed lost after filming wrapped. Now, resurfacing after more than 40 years in hiding, this extraordinary prop stands as one of the most significant pieces of Star Wars history ever to reach the auction block, with a pre-sale estimate of $462,000 – $924,000.Another major highlight is the Rebel Pilot Helmet from The Empire Strikes Back (1980). Specially made for the film and previously owned by Patricia Carr, Assistant Production Manager on the original trilogy, this remarkable piece is being offered publicly for the first time, with an estimate of $264,000 – $528,000.From Return of the Jedi (1983), collectors will have the chance to bid on the Hero Blank-Firing Imperial Stormtrooper E-11 Blaster, used in the battle sequence inside the Endor bunker—ultimately cut from the theatrical release but featured among the Blu-ray bonus material. This rare and original prop is estimated at $132,000 – $264,000.Rounding out the highlights is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Hero Lightweight Lightsaber from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999). Accompanied by a Letter of Authenticity personally signed by George Lucas, this exceptional prequel-era piece offers collectors a tangible connection to the legacy of the Jedi Master, with a pre-sale estimate of $99,000 – $198,000.The three-day Live Auction begins daily at 3:00 PM (GMT) / 7:00 AM (PST). Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding is available throughout the three days.Day 1 (Dec 5): Public in-room bidding at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone biddingDays 2–3 (Dec 6 & 7): Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.The final day will be dedicated to “The Day of Animation”, showcasing more than 300 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.Propstore is also hosting a special two-day public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London, opening Tuesday, 25th November, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/propstore-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1916868538399 Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/462 Top Star Wars lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Boba Fett's (Jeremy Bulloch) Hero Screen, Photo, and Serial Number-Matched EE-3 Carbine Rifle Est. $462,000 – $924,000 (£350,000 – £700,000)– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Rebel Pilot Helmet Est. $264,000 – $528,000 (£200,000 – £400,000)– STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Hero Blank-Firing Imperial Stormtrooper E-11 Blaster Rifle with Original Dressing Components Est. $132,000 – $264,000 (£100,000 – £200,000)– STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE (1999) Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) Hero Lightweight Lightsaber with George Lucas-Signed Letter of Authenticity Est. $99,000 – $198,000 (£75,000 – £150,000)– STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002) Mace Windu's (Samuel L. Jackson) Hero Lightsaber Hilt Est. $39,600 – $79,200 (£30,000 – £60,000)– STAR WARS: ORIGINAL TRILOGY Hero Blank-Firing Rebel Trooper DH-17 Blaster Est. $39,600 – $79,200 (£30,000 – £60,000)– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Screen-Matched Hand-Painted Ralph McQuarrie Cloud City Artwork Est. $33,000 – $66,000 (£25,000 – £50,000)– ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (2016) Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Est. $26,400 – $52,800 (£20,000 – £40,000)– STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Prune Face (Trevor Butterfield) “Orrimaarko” Mask and Hands Est. $26,400 – $52,800 (£20,000 – £40,000)– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) / RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) C-3PO’s (Anthony Daniels) Left Hand and Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Est. $19,800 – $39,600 (£15,000 – £30,000)– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Second Unit Insert Clapperboard Est. $19,800 – $39,600 (£15,000 – £30,000)Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO, commented on the upcoming event: “Propstore is honored to showcase such an extraordinary array of Star Wars artifacts, each with its own place in the legacy of this iconic franchise. From original trilogy treasures to standout pieces from the prequels and beyond, these items reflect the craftsmanship and storytelling that have defined the saga for nearly five decades. We’re proud to give collectors the chance to bring a part of that history home.”# # #*Inclusive of Buyer’s PremiumNotes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vkilivkv2hva8kfuyqwkc/APFy5SXlTI5WeVxIGewSTlo?rlkey=w8m7v49fqy8dgo8523vslnwhy&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

