MPD Makes Second Arrest in 2023 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in a homicide case which occurred in Northwest in 2023.

On Sunday, July 30th, 2023, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Donald B. Childs, of Northwest, DC.

Previously, 29-year-old Iesha Marks of Bowie, Maryland, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated)

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Booking Order, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit responded to DC Jail to charge 21-year-old Daniel Bangura of Southeast, with First Degree Murder While Armed, for his role in the shooting death of Donald Childs. Following his booking, Bangura was remanded back into the custody of the DC Department of Corrections.

CCN: 23123906

